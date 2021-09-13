Victory Capital Reports August 2021 Assets Under Management

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) (“Victory Capital” or the “Company”) today reported assets under management (AUM) of $164.9 billion as of August 31, 2021.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Assets Under Management1 (unaudited; in millions) As of: By Asset Class August 31, 2021 July 31, 2021 Solutions $ 41,101 $ 40,276 Fixed Income 37,002 36,707 U.S. Mid Cap Equity 31,261 30,664 U.S. Small Cap Equity 20,157 20,280 U.S. Large Cap Equity 15,671 15,456 Global / Non-U.S. Equity 16,177 15,841 Other 383 434 Total Long-Term Assets $ 161,752 $ 159,658 Money Market / Short Term Assets 3,185 3,218 Total Assets Under Management $ 164,937 $ 162,877 By Vehicle Mutual Funds2 $ 125,512 $ 123,868 Separate Accounts and Other Pooled Vehicles3 34,908 34,563 ETFs 4,517 4,446 Total Assets Under Management $ 164,937 $ 162,877 1Due to rounding, numbers presented in these tables may not add up precisely to the totals provided. 2Includes institutional and retail share classes, money market and VIP funds. 3Includes collective trust funds, wrap program accounts, UMAs, UCITS, private funds and non-U.S. domiciled pooled vehicles.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital is a diversified global asset management firm with $164.9 billion in assets under management as of August 31, 2021. The Company operates a next-generation business model combining boutique investment qualities with the benefits of a fully integrated, centralized operating and distribution platform.

Victory Capital provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms and individual investors. With 10 autonomous Investment Franchises and a Solutions Platform, Victory Capital offers a wide array of investment styles and investment vehicles including, actively managed mutual funds, separately managed accounts, active ETFs, multi-asset class strategies, custom-designed solutions and a 529 College Savings Plan.

For more information, please visit www.vcm.com or follow us: Twitter and LinkedIn