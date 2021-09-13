Victory Capital Reports August 2021 Assets Under Management

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) (“Victory Capital” or the “Company”) today reported assets under management (AUM) of $164.9 billion as of August 31, 2021.
|
Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
Assets Under Management1
|
(unaudited; in millions)
|
|
As of:
|
By Asset Class
|
August 31, 2021
|
|
July 31, 2021
|
Solutions
|
$
|
41,101
|
|
$
|
40,276
|
Fixed Income
|
|
37,002
|
|
|
36,707
|
U.S. Mid Cap Equity
|
|
31,261
|
|
|
30,664
|
U.S. Small Cap Equity
|
|
20,157
|
|
|
20,280
|
U.S. Large Cap Equity
|
|
15,671
|
|
|
15,456
|
Global / Non-U.S. Equity
|
|
16,177
|
|
|
15,841
|
Other
|
|
383
|
|
|
434
|
Total Long-Term Assets
|
$
|
161,752
|
|
$
|
159,658
|
Money Market / Short Term Assets
|
|
3,185
|
|
|
3,218
|
Total Assets Under Management
|
$
|
164,937
|
|
$
|
162,877
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
By Vehicle
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mutual Funds2
|
$
|
125,512
|
|
$
|
123,868
|
Separate Accounts and Other Pooled Vehicles3
|
|
34,908
|
|
|
34,563
|
ETFs
|
|
4,517
|
|
|
4,446
|
Total Assets Under Management
|
$
|
164,937
|
|
$
|
162,877
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1Due to rounding, numbers presented in these tables may not add up precisely to the totals provided.
|
2Includes institutional and retail share classes, money market and VIP funds.
|
3Includes collective trust funds, wrap program accounts, UMAs, UCITS, private funds and non-U.S. domiciled pooled vehicles.
About Victory Capital
Victory Capital is a diversified global asset management firm with $164.9 billion in assets under management as of August 31, 2021. The Company operates a next-generation business model combining boutique investment qualities with the benefits of a fully integrated, centralized operating and distribution platform.
Victory Capital provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms and individual investors. With 10 autonomous Investment Franchises and a Solutions Platform, Victory Capital offers a wide array of investment styles and investment vehicles including, actively managed mutual funds, separately managed accounts, active ETFs, multi-asset class strategies, custom-designed solutions and a 529 College Savings Plan.
For more information, please visit www.vcm.com or follow us: Twitter and LinkedIn