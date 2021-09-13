Dialpad partners with TelcoDataCloud to bring modern cloud communications to Australian enterprises

SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dialpad Inc., the industry leader in AI-powered communication and collaboration, today announced its partnership with TelcoDataCloud, an independent telecommunication service and consultancy provider. Together, Dialpad and TelcoDataCloud are on a mission to future-proof Australian businesses with communication solutions and cloud innovation.

The Dialpad cloud-native communications platform is the one place for a truly unified Communications as a Service (TruCaaS) experience. With a TruCaaS solution delivered through a single pane of glass, and customer engagement all on one cohesive platform with AI at its core, Dialpad helps companies simplify business communications and collaboration. Dialpad is a complete, modern communications platform built on a split cloud architecture for unmatched security, reliability, and flexibility. Simple to deploy, available on any device and with baked-in Voice Intelligence, Dialpad creates a searchable archive of every call, improving communication between employees, customers and business partners working from anywhere.

“TelcoDataCloud’s level of support for prospective customers in addition to its quality of referrals has lead to an impressive customer conversion rate. We’re thrilled to continue this partnership and bring Dialpad’s reliable cloud communications platform to more companies,” said Gerard D’Onofrio, Australia Country Manager, Dialpad. “As Dialpad rapidly expands across Australia, we are seeing massive success with customers including Cricket Australia and Bing Lee. With TelcoDataCloud by our side, Dialpad is on track to build on our momentum and exceed growth expectations.”

In the second quarter of 2021, TelcoDataCloud closed three major customer deals with Dialpad, which included leaders in the building, manufacturing and sporting industries. TelcoDataCloud worked with these companies to find an innovative solution to centralize IT functions and improve customer experiences.

“Dialpad is an innovative product that delivers cost-efficient contact center features and enterprise tools for the everyday company. With its cloud-based platform, we have been impressed with Dialpad’s ability to scale up and down instantly in addition to its overall simplicity and ease-of-use,” said Asa Grund, Director Of Consulting, TelcoDataCloud. “Dialpad’s seamless integrations with Salesforce, Microsoft Teams and others have also been key differentiators when we’re working with customers.”

Dialpad is the leading cloud communications platform for talk, messaging, meetings and contact center in one beautiful app. Dialpad’s platform delivers AI across every employee and customer experience through real-time transcriptions, live agent coaching and sentiment analysis. More than 7,000 of the world’s most innovative businesses, including Domo, Motorola Solutions, Netflix, Splunk, Stripe, T-Mobile, Twitter, Uber and WeWork use Dialpad to connect and collaborate. Dialpad is backed by the world’s leading investors including Amasia, Andreessen Horowitz, Felicis Ventures, GV, ICONIQ Capital, OMERS Growth Equity, Salesforce Ventures, Scale Ventures, Section 32, SoftBank Corp., T-Mobile Ventures and Work-Bench. Visit www.dialpad.com for more information and to request a demo.