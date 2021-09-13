Royal® Building Products Becomes Title Sponsor of National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) Remodeling Index (RMI)

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Royal® Building Products, a Westlake company, announced that the company is now the title sponsor of the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) Remodeling Index (RMI), to be named the NAHB/Royal Building Products Remodeling Index (RMI).

The NAHB/Royal Building Products Remodeling Market Index (RMI) is based on a quarterly survey of NAHB remodeler members that provides insight on current market conditions as well as future indicators for the remodeling market. Results from the second quarter RMI were released in July 2021.

“We are honored to be the title sponsor of the RMI, especially during a time where the industry is experiencing unprecedented challenges and historic growth,” said Steve Booz, vice president, marketing, Royal Building Products. “The RMI provides crucial insight into the direction of the market and we are thrilled to sponsor a tool that can help remodelers strategically grow their businesses.”

“The Remodeling Market Index has been a long-valued industry survey, providing important insight into the state of the remodeling market,” said NAHB Chairman Chuck Fowke, a custom home builder from Tampa, Fla. “We are pleased to have a housing industry veteran such as Royal Building Products join us as the title sponsor on this important economic indicator.”

Royal Building Products manufactures and distributes leading materials for the home remodeling, building and construction markets. With operations throughout Canada and the United States, Royal Building Products offers the renovation, remodeling and new construction industries a broad range of innovative products, including siding, trim, accessories, soffit, rainware, mouldings and decking.

The NAHB/Royal Building Products RMI is released on a quarterly basis, the dates for 2021 and 2022 are as follows: Q1 2021 Data: April 2021 (released); Q2 2021 Data: July 2021 (released); Q3 2021 Data: October 2021; Q4 2021 Data: January 2022; Q1 2022 Data: April 2022; Q2 2022 Data: July 2022; Q3 2022 Data: October 2022; and Q4 2022 Data: January 2023.

To learn more about the NAHB/Royal Building Products RMI, please visit http://www.nahb.org/rmi.

ABOUT NAHB

The National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) is a Washington-based trade association representing more than 140,000 members involved in home building, remodeling, multifamily construction, property management, subcontracting, design, housing finance, building product manufacturing and other aspects of residential and light commercial construction. NAHB is affiliated with 700 state and local home builders associations around the country. NAHB's builder members will construct about 80 percent of the new housing units projected for this year.

About Royal Building Products

Royal Building Products, a Westlake company (NYSE: WLK), manufactures and distributes leading materials for the home remodeling, building and construction markets. For more than 50 years, the company’s commitment to quality, innovation and customer relationships has attracted the loyalty of a growing number of building professionals, homeowners, architects, engineers and distributors to its products. With operations throughout Canada and the United States, Royal Building Products offers the renovation, remodeling and new construction industries a broad range of innovative products, including siding, trim, accessories, soffit, rainware, mouldings and decking. For more information, please visit www.royalbuildingproducts.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram and “Like” us on Facebook.

Disclaimer:

The information presented is made available solely for general information purposes. All sales of Royal Building Products’ trim, mouldings, siding, and other exterior building products are subject to Royal Building Products’ standard terms and conditions of sale, which are available upon request. Royal Building Products makes no other warranty, express or implied, including, but not limited to, any warranty of merchantability or fitness for particular purpose. Royal Building Products and the Royal Building Products logo are registered trademarks of Royal Building Products (USA) Inc.