Eight Sleep Named Official Sleep Fitness Partner of Barry’s

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eight Sleep, the world's first sleep fitness company, announced today a collaboration with leading fitness brand Barry’s to become its Official Sleep Fitness Partner. The active Barry’s community can now level up their health and wellness, not only through fitness, but also through Eight Sleep’s advanced sleep technology.

As part of this collaboration, the Barry’s community will gain access to exclusive pricing on Eight Sleep products and unlock their maximum potential through sleep optimization. Eight Sleep members will also have access to exclusive pricing on Barry’s X digital classes. The Eight Sleep and Barry’s communities are both focused on bettering their everyday lives through health, fitness, and sleep. This partnership brings both communities greater access and education to the latest technologies and fitness regimes to elevate their health.

Founded in Los Angeles in 1998, Barry’s is now a household name amongst all high-intensity interval training (HIIT) workout classes. A 50 minute class incinerates fat, burns up to 1,000 calories, and releases stress. With such a challenging workout, all trainers and clients need the best sleep possible to aid in their recovery and performance.

Barry’s instructors across the country have already adopted Eight Sleep’s innovative Pod Pro sleep technology system to level up their training and recovery. Data has shown that Eight Sleep products help customers to fall asleep up to 40% faster, get up to 20% more deep sleep, experience 30% fewer midnight wake ups, and up to 30% fewer tosses and turns.

“Among all sleep brands, Eight Sleep stands out to be the most innovative in the space. Barry’s members are highly motivated and health conscious individuals, who actively work on their wellness everyday, so partnering with Eight Sleep to fill the gap of sleep and recovery needs was a no-brainer,” said Vicky Land, Barry’s SVP of Brand. “The Barry’s community can now push themselves to new limits, when they are well-rested and fully recovered sleeping on Eight Sleep’s innovative Pod technology.”

“When you are pushing your body to its limit in Barry’s workouts, you need to properly recover and refuel. Eight Sleep’s technology is designed to aid in recovery and recharge you to peak energy levels – critical for any highly-active individual,” said Matteo Franceschetti, Co-founder and CEO of Eight Sleep. “A partnership between Barry’s and Eight Sleep is so naturally aligned with both brands being unique innovators in their own spaces and prioritizing their members who are devoted to optimizing their health.”

First introduced in 2019, the Eight Sleep Pod technology allows users to actively cool and heat the surface of each side of their mattress. The Pod’s Smart Temp function allows for a variable temperature schedule and adjusts over the course of the night – those changes in temperature help promote both deep sleep and REM sleep, the two stages of sleep with 100% of the health benefits. Thanks to its unique technology and results-driven approach, Eight Sleep has built a cult-like following amongst celebrities, pro athletes, entrepreneurs, and executives many of whom are invested in the company, including Alex Rodriguez (retired MLB athlete and entrepreneur), Kevin Hart (actor and comedian), Kyle Vogt (founder of Cruise), Naval Ravikant (founder of Angelist), Anthony Pompliano (entrepreneur), Kris Bryant (San Francisco Giants outfielder), J.D. Martinez (Boston Red Sox outfielder) and Sophia Amoruso (author and entrepreneur).

For more details about the collaboration and for Eight Sleep product information visit eightsleep.com/barrys. To learn more about Barry’s product offering visit barrys.com

About Eight Sleep

Eight Sleep is the world's first sleep fitness brand with a mission to fuel human potential through optimal sleep. Founded in 2014, Eight Sleep leverages thermoregulation, data, and technology to design products to restore individuals to their peak energy levels every morning. Eight Sleep was named one of Fast Company's "Most Innovative Companies of 2018," and recognized two years in a row by TIME's Best Inventions of the Year. To learn more, visit eightsleep.com.

ABOUT BARRY'S

Barry's is the original high-energy, calorie scorching, cardio and strength interval training workout that kicked off the boutique fitness movement. Founded in 1998, the signature Barry's method has remained the same for the past 23 years because it works: a 50 minute class can burn up to 1,000 calories, increase lean body mass, and raise metabolic rate up to 15%. No matter where you are in the world, each Barry's class takes place in its signature Red Room: a dimly-lit Red Room that allows participants to focus on the motivating cues from best-in-class instructors and lose themselves in the energy of those around them. Barry's signature program offers classes that alternate muscle focus every day of the week, to ensure the body gets a balanced workout and proper time to recover. As of 2021, Barry's has over 80 locations across the globe spanning 14 countries.