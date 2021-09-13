Publix Continues Work to Help Neighbors in Need with 33M Pounds of Produce Donated to Feeding America Member Food Banks

LAKELAND, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--During Hunger Action Month®, Publix is highlighting the many ways the company helps alleviate hunger year-round. According to Feeding America®, 1 in 9 Americans face food insecurity, and within Publix’s seven-state operating area, more than 8 million people face hunger every day. As a food retailer, Publix is committed to helping feed those in need in the communities it serves.

“Having food on the table is an essential need that millions of people throughout our communities struggle with every day. As a food retailer, helping provide nourishing meals to our neighbors in need is at the heart of who we are,” said Publix CEO Todd Jones. “It is our privilege to join our customers in helping to alleviate hunger and do good together for our communities.”

Since April 2020, Publix has donated more than 33 million pounds of produce to Feeding America member food banks through its farmers and families initiative and Feeding More Together campaign. Through the farmers and families initiative launched last year, the company purchased and donated more than 18 million pounds of produce and 500,000 gallons of milk to Feeding America member food banks. Publix purchased this produce and milk from Southeastern farmers who lost business as schools and restaurants closed due to the pandemic.

When Publix heard food banks were facing a critical food shortage with increased demand as the holidays approached last December, the company launched a six-week program to support six of Florida’s largest food banks. Through this program, Publix donated nearly 1.2 million pounds of pasta, canned vegetables, canned beans, cereal and boxed potatoes. The six participating Feeding America member food banks collectively serve 46 counties in Florida.

Publix continued its hunger alleviation efforts by launching its Feeding More Together campaign this March. This program allowed customers to donate at the register to purchase nonperishable food items for local food banks. Publix then matched customer donations by purchasing an equivalent dollar value of fresh produce, which was donated to Feeding America member food banks. The first Feeding More Together campaign raised nearly $5 million in customer donations. The Feeding More Together program will run again this fall, Nov. 4 – 15.

Additionally, every day in stores, associates gather much-needed wholesome, but unsalable dairy, deli and meat items as well as produce to donate to food banks throughout the company’s seven-state operating area. In 2019, Publix announced the company had donated more than $2 billion through its food recovery program and pledged an additional $2 billion in food donations by 2030.

During September, Publix Super Markets Charities will donate $5.5 million to 300 Feeding America member food banks and other nonprofit organizations as part of their ongoing support to alleviate hunger and help local communities within Publix’s operating area.

“So many of our neighbors continue to struggle with having enough food to eat, but together, we can help change that,” said Kelly Williams-Puccio, executive director of Publix Super Markets Charities. “We are proud to continue our commitment of providing hope through nourishment for our neighbors in need.”

“Since the start of the pandemic, we have seen an increase in the number of people turning to Feeding America member food banks for help, many of them for the first time,” said Feeding America CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot. “We are incredibly grateful to Publix and Publix Super Markets Charities for finding new, innovative ways to help serve our neighbors and for their long-standing commitment to alleviating hunger.”

Visit publix.com/hunger to learn more about Publix’s hunger relief efforts, see how you can help alleviate hunger in your community and see a list of Feeding America member food bank donation recipients.

