Forward Insurance in Wisconsin Aligns with Keystone Network

NORTHUMBERLAND, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Keystone Insurers Group (Keystone) continued expanding its network of affiliates in the Midwest by aligning with Forward Insurance, headquartered in Marshfield.

The collaboration with Keystone does not impact local ownership structure of Forward Insurance. All existing agents remain available to serve their clients in the seven-community footprint in Central Wisconsin. Forward Insurance remains a community-based provider with the sole goal of moving communities forward.

“I felt confident from my first meeting with the agency, that the integrity and passion they had would make a perfect fit for Keystone,” noted Wisconsin state vice president Jo Ann Hartung.

“Everyone at Forward Insurance is excited about partnering the Keystone network of agencies,” commented Kevin Krizan, Forward Insurance Sales Manager. “The additional access to providers that add value to our insurance clients will be very beneficial. We’re looking forward to the ability to network with a broad list of top independent agencies across the country and bringing back fresh ideas to serve our marketplace in Central Wisconsin.”

About Forward Insurance–Founded in 1927, Forward Insurance currently has 22 employees. They went from serving one community to now serving seven, including Marshfield, Athens, Park Falls, Phillips, Stanley, Thorp, and Withee. Forward Insurance is a division of Forward Bank. For more, visit https://www.forward.bank/insurance/.

Moving Our Communities Forward – the overarching mission and our purpose at Forward.

To move businesses, families and farms FORWARD – you need to know that you are protected, safe, and free from worry. As part of the Forward Family, we help you work from that safe place.

We succeed because of and with our communities and are driven to give back through donations and volunteering our expertise and time. Every connection and relationship we make moves us FORWARD with our communities, Forward Family and you!

About Keystone Insurers Group (Keystone): Keystone started in 1983 when four independent insurance agencies teamed up to pool their experience and expertise. This small group believed that agencies could be stronger and more successful if they linked arms – a passion and spirit that continues. Growing to almost 300 independent agency partners in 17 states, Keystone provides its agents with a community of like-minded agencies, industry expertise and access to specialized products for their clients. Keystone is ranked number four on Insurance Journal's 2020 list of Top 20 Property/Casualty Agency Partnerships. For more information, go to www.keystoneinsgrp.com.