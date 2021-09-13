Blackline Safety Secures $2.2M in Contracts with UK Water Authorities

CALGARY, Canada & COLECHESTER, United Kingdom--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blackline Safety Corp. (TSX: BLN), a global leader of gas detection and connected safety solutions, today announced the close of two contracts with UK Water Authorities valued at $2.2 million. With this, Blackline has now secured its 5th water authority contract in the United Kingdom.

The first contract is a new customer including a 3-year service contract, valued at $0.5m and replaces the company’s existing gas detection fleet with Blackline Safety’s G7 connected wearables.

The second contract, valued at $1.7m, is an expansion and upgrade of the existing deployment of Blackline Safety G7 lone worker devices to include gas detection. New G7 gas detection units are also being added, to replace legacy non-connected devices.

“The combination of a customer renewing and expanding their G7 deployment, along with a new Water Authority signing on, demonstrates our understanding of the water and wastewater challenges—a key growth market for us,” said Cody Slater, CEO and Chair for Blackline Safety.

Over the last four years, five of the 12 UK Water Authorities have gone to RFP for gas detection and/ or lone worker safety solutions – and Blackline Safety G7 has been chosen each time.

“These new contracts confirm the digital transition of the UK water industry to smart, connected wearable technology that gives valuable insights via real-time data, to improve safety for their people and ensure that everyone goes home safe. The G7 is an all-in-one solution for lone worker safety, gas detection and compliance”, said Gavin Boorman, Managing Director for Blackline Safety Europe.

