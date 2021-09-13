Pixieset Announces Growth Investment From Susquehanna Growth Equity

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pixieset Media Inc. (“Pixieset” or the “Company”), a leading, Vancouver-based software solutions provider for photographers and creative professionals, today announced a growth investment from Susquehanna Growth Equity (“SGE”), an entrepreneur-centric growth equity firm exclusively focused on software and information services companies. In conjunction with the transaction, Martin Angert, Managing Director at SGE, has joined Pixieset’s Board of Directors alongside Co-Founder & CEO Simon Wong and Co-Founder & COO Phoebe Jiang.

Founded in 2013, Pixieset’s mission is to support photographers and creatives across the world as they launch and grow their businesses. The Company’s platform includes tools to help photographers tell their story and manage workflow, such as an industry-leading Client Gallery, Website Builder, and Online Store. Later this year, Pixieset will continue to build out its product suite with the release of Studio Manager, an end-to-end business management solution to provide photographers and creatives with invoicing capabilities, contract and e-signatures, and other client management tools. The transaction marks Pixieset’s first outside institutional capital investment and occurs amid a substantial growth phase for the Company, which currently serves over 600,000+ users on its platform globally.

Simon Wong, Co-Founder & CEO of Pixieset, commented, “ SGE connected strongly with our vision to support and inspire photographers and creatives by equipping them with the capabilities and tools to grow their own photography business. We are thrilled to partner with SGE’s talented team as we seek to scale the products and services we provide to our clients worldwide, while maintaining our unique focus on beautiful design, ease of use and productivity.”

“ We are delighted to partner with Pixieset, which has firmly established itself as a go-to solutions provider for ambitious photographers and other creatives worldwide. With innovative options for expert to amateur photographers, we believe that Pixieset is well-positioned to lead this growing industry, and we look forward to working with Simon, Phoebe, and the team through their next phase of growth.” said Martin Angert, Managing Director at SGE.

Deloitte LLP served as financial and tax advisors to Pixieset, while Fasken Martineau DuMoulin LLP served as legal counsel. SGE was advised by Stikeman Elliot LLP.

About Pixieset Media Inc.

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Pixieset is an all-in-one SaaS platform that offers a range of solutions including Client Galleries, Websites, Online Stores, and Studio Manager to help photographers and other creatives manage their workflow. The company serves over 600,000+ users around the world and is a market leader in the industry.

About Susquehanna Growth Equity

Susquehanna Growth Equity, LLC (SGE) is an entrepreneur-centric growth equity fund with flexible capital and time horizons. SGE is exclusively focused on growth-stage software, internet and information services companies. The firm has invested over two billion dollars in 70+ market-leading technology companies over the last 15 years and has portfolio companies across the US, Canada, Europe, and Israel. SGE is backed by a unique and patient source of capital, enabling the firm to give entrepreneurs and management teams freedom and flexibility to maximize growth. To learn more, please visit www.sgep.com.