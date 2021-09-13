OnShift Further Expands HCM Platform Through Partnership With Viventium

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OnShift®, a leader in human capital management software for post-acute care and senior living, and Viventium®, a SaaS-based human capital management (HCM) solution that specializes in onboarding, payroll, human resource information system (HRIS) and benefits administration, today announced a strategic partnership that integrates Viventium’s product offerings with the OnShift HCM product suite. These integrated solutions offers providers a unified experience, purpose-built to meet the most critical workforce needs of the senior care industry, from recruiting and hiring to management, pay and retention.

Through this partnership, OnShift and Viventium customers have the ability to leverage data from OnShift’s time & attendance, scheduling, and engagement software with Viventium’s onboarding, payroll, HRIS and benefits administration systems. The integrated solution offers a seamless flow of employee, HR, payroll, time and labor management data so providers can more efficiently and effectively manage staff, reduce excess labor costs and deliver a modern workforce experience. In addition, the partnership delivers coordinated processes through key client touchpoints, including sales and implementation, to enhance the customer experience.

“ Viventium’s payroll and HRIS solutions align perfectly with OnShift’s award-winning product suite and our mission to bring providers a complete, purpose-built HCM experience,” said Mark Woodka, CEO, OnShift. “ Through our joint solutions, providers will have the technologies they need to better streamline processes, increase visibility into labor data and provide an experience employees love.”

Both OnShift and Viventium’s solutions are purpose-built to meet the needs of the senior care industry and offer teams dedicated to providing ongoing consultation, best practices and support to ensure customer success.

“ Senior living and skilled nursing providers are seeking products and services tailored to their unique needs,” said Dan Neuburger, CEO, Viventium. “ Together, Viventium and OnShift can provide a comprehensive combination of industry-specific solutions across the spectrum of human capital management needs so facilities are equipped to succeed in an increasingly complex market.”

Viventium joins an extensive range of integrations and partnerships offered by OnShift to meet the varied needs of post-acute care providers. By offering flexibility and choice, with a range of payroll, HRIS, clinical solutions and more, providers can optimize their existing solutions and maximize the value of their investments.

OnShift will be at the 2021 Argentum Senior Living Executive Conference & Expo from September 13 to 15 in Pheonix, AZ. Visit booth #822 for more information.

About OnShift, Inc.

OnShift’s next-generation human capital management platform fundamentally transforms the relationship between healthcare organizations and their employees. Our innovative approach to recruitment, hiring, workforce management, pay and engagement fosters a culture where people want to work. That’s why thousands of healthcare organizations rely on OnShift’s integrated suite of software and services to dramatically reduce turnover rates, decrease costs and improve the quality and continuity of care. For more information, visit www.onshift.com.

About Viventium

Viventium Software Inc. is a SaaS-based human capital management solution that provides a remarkable user experience and award-winning software. Viventium provides flexible software and expert guidance so clients can be sure their payroll is done right.

Viventium offers specialized solutions in the health services markets which include home care agencies and skilled nursing facilities. Viventium Software supports all 50 of the United States with payroll and HR.

For more information about Viventium, visit https://www.viventium.com, or follow @viventium on LinkedIn and Twitter.