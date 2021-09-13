Playmaker Selects Genius Sports to Supercharge Yardbarker’s Relationships With Leading Sportsbooks

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Playmaker Capital Inc. (TSX-V: PMKR) (“Playmaker”), the digital sports media company that lives at the intersection of sports, betting, media and technology, has selected Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) (“Genius Sports”) as the exclusive reseller of Playmaker brand Yardbarker’s digital advertising inventory to leading sportsbook and gaming brands. The partnership will immediately accelerate the relationships Playmaker and Yardbarker have with major bookmakers worldwide. Playmaker’s unique range of assets provide access to highly engaged audiences throughout the Americas.

Yardbarker is a premier U.S. sports and entertainment media platform, attracting over four million unique users per month and generating more than nine million total sessions across its primarily NFL, NBA, MLB, College Sports, and NHL content offerings. “The Morning Bark,” Yardbarker’s daily email newsletter, reaches more than 360,000 subscribers daily with open rates in excess of 25%. Genius Sports has been granted rights to resell Yardbarker’s digital inventory with its global network of sportsbook partners. With more than a decade’s experience in media buying and unique dynamic creative services, Genius Sports delivers highly targeted marketing campaigns on behalf of sportsbooks, brands and more.

“Playmaker has a unique position in the global market through the range of assets we own, enabling us to communicate directly with audiences from the far north of Canada, right down to the southernmost tip of Argentina,” commented Jordan Gnat, Playmaker Founder and CEO. Added Ben Maggin, CEO of Yardbarker, “We chose Genius Sports because they are the right partner for Yardbarker. They have extensive reach with sports betting operators which we can now serve to the millions of sports and entertainment fans at Yardbarker and ‘The Morning Bark.’”

“Being selected as Yardbarker’s exclusive advertising reseller for sports betting demonstrates the unique value that our end-to-end digital agency service provides,” said Josh Linforth, MD – Media & Engagement at Genius Sports. “By combining our extensive understanding of programmatic media buying and the demands of the modern sports fan, we enable dynamic organizations like Yardbarker to maximize revenues from the rapidly expanding U.S. betting market.”

ABOUT PLAYMAKER

Playmaker (TSX-V: PMKR) is a digital sports media company that lives at the intersection of sports, betting, media and technology. Playmaker is building a collection of premier sports media brands, curated to deliver highly engaged audiences of sports fans to sports betting companies, leagues, teams and advertisers.

For more information, visit: playmaker.fans or contact Playmaker Chief Executive Officer Jordan Gnat via email jgnat@playmaker.fans.

ABOUT YARDBARKER

Yardbarker is a digital media property focused on the publishing of sports and entertainment news and information. Founded in 2006, the property distributes content on its website, social media platforms, and via third party syndication partners. In addition, Yardbarker curates and distributes 'The Morning Bark' and 'Quiz of the Day' email newsletters.

ABOUT GENIUS SPORTS

Genius Sports is the official data, technology and commercial partner that powers the global ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media. Genius Sports is a global leader in digital sports content, technology and integrity services. Genius Sports’ technology is used in over 150 countries worldwide, empowering sports to capture, manage and distribute their live data and video, driving their digital transformation and enhancing their relationships with fans.

Genius Sports is the trusted partner to over 400 sports organizations globally, including many of the world’s largest leagues and federations such as the NFL, EPL, FIBA, NCAA, NASCAR, AFA and PGA.

Genius Sports is uniquely placed through cutting-edge technology, scale and global reach to support our partners. Genius Sports is more than just a technology company, building long-term relationships with sports at all levels, helping them to control and maximize the value of their content while providing technical expertise and round-the-clock support.