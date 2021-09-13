Carbon Streaming Announces Carbon Credit Streaming Agreement to Protect Cerrado Biome in Brazil

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carbon Streaming Corporation (NEO: NETZ) (FSE: M2QA) (“Carbon Streaming” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a carbon credit streaming agreement (“Carbon Stream”) to invest approximately US$0.5 million with Ecosystem Regeneration Associates – ERA Brazil (“ERA”) to support the development and growth of ERA’s Avoided Conversion Cerrado grouped project in Brazil (the “Cerrado Biome Project” or the “Project”). The Cerrado Biome Project is aimed at protecting native forests and grasslands in the Cerrado biome, one of the most biodiverse savannah regions in the world, albeit a highly threatened ecosystem due to the expansion of commercial agriculture.

Investment Highlights:

Under the Carbon Stream, ERA expects to deliver Voluntary Carbon Standard (“ VCS ”) credits generated by the Cerrado Biome Project.

”) credits generated by the Cerrado Biome Project. US$512,258 investment with approximately US$250,000 paid on closing, followed by two separate payments at specific project milestones during development, implementation, validation and verification by Verra.

The use of proceeds of the investment into ERA is to scale-up and build the organizational capacity to support the expansion of the Project.

The Company’s expectation is that the Project will generate an average of approximately 0.5 million VCS credits per year over its 30-year project life, with initial credit generation of approximately 0.1 million VCS credits per year.

Project Highlights:

The Project has been developed using a REDD+ grouped project scale-up model and currently consists of 2 parcels of approximately 11 thousand hectares.

Verification of the Project is ongoing and anticipated to be completed in late 2021, with credit sales beginning in 2022.

Expansion plans are underway to bring in additional parcels of land to increase the annual carbon credit generation.

ERA has adopted the reputed SOCIALCARBON Standard, a framework developed in Brazil by the Ecológica Institute to monitor social, environmental and economic co-benefits through 18 indicators as well as contributions to multiple United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Carbon Streaming’s President & CEO Justin Cochrane said: “At Carbon Streaming we are always looking for high-quality carbon projects that complement our growing portfolio, that can provide sustainable returns and accelerate co-benefits for stakeholders. The Cerrado Biome Project is just such an opportunity, and we see significant growth potential to provide a stream of high-quality credits while protecting a unique biome. ERA has a vision that aligns with our own, and we’re excited by their ambition and look forward to seeing their plans for the future come to fruition.”

The Cerrado Biome Project is a pioneering initiative for native vegetation conservation of private lands in the Brazilian Cerrado, under significant threat due to expanding commercial agriculture (soy, corn, cattle) in the region. Also known as the “inverted forest”, due to the huge and deep-dwelling root-system of its native vegetation (storing considerable amounts of carbon), it is the birthplace of key springs that feed major watersheds in Brazil and Latin America, including the largest aquifer of the continent, the Guarani.

ERA’s founder and CEO Hannah Simmons said: “We are losing the Cerrado biome at an alarming rate, roughly 2.5 times faster than the Amazon biome, giving way to agriculture and cattle ranching. The Cerrado Biome Project offers a new innovative alternative for landholders to protect surplus native vegetation while generating sustainable revenue – receiving payments for conservation through the voluntary carbon market.”

A portion of future carbon revenues under the Carbon Stream will be re-invested locally to support thriving communities and preserve the unique biodiversity of the region, promoting regional development and landscape connectivity through green corridors and agroforestry systems. Activities include environmental education and professional development, fire prevention, monitoring water quality and biodiversity preservation of such keystone species as jaguars, tapirs, macaws, maned wolves, giant armadillos, and giant anteaters.

About ERA

ERA’s mission is to accelerate ecosystem conservation and catalyze regenerative agricultural systems in Brazil. Founded in 2018, ERA connects investors to landholders that want to regenerate or conserve their lands using carbon finance. By providing an economic incentive to landholders to maintain native vegetation, ERA hopes to guarantee the future of this habitat, and the species that rely on it for survival, as well as the wellbeing of local communities. More information on ERA can be found here.

About Carbon Streaming Corporation

Carbon Streaming is a unique ESG principled investment vehicle offering investors exposure to carbon credits, a key instrument used by both governments and corporations to achieve their carbon neutral and net-zero climate goals. Our business model is focused on acquiring, managing and growing a high-quality and diversified portfolio of investments in projects and/or companies that generate or are actively involved, directly or indirectly, with voluntary and/or compliance carbon credits.

The Company invests capital through carbon credit streaming arrangements with project developers and owners to accelerate the creation of carbon offset projects by bringing capital to projects that might not otherwise be developed. Many of these projects will have significant social and economic co-benefits in addition to their carbon reduction or removal potential.

