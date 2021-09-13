FalconX Announces Exclusive Partnership with Layton Road Group

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FalconX, a digital assets and cryptocurrency financial services company, today announced an exclusive partnership with Layton Road Group, LLC “Layton Road”, a capital introduction provider focused on global institutional investors. This is Layton Road’s first partnership for outsourced capital introductions in the digital asset and blockchain space with FalconX as its principal partner.

Layton Road maintains a strategic network of institutional investors to expand alternative investment manager sourcing capabilities and delivers thoughtful ideas and insights as part of each investor’s ongoing research and investment process. Through this exclusive partnership, FalconX will offer a one-stop-shop crypto solution to Layton Road’s extensive & global network of institutional investors.

"Some of the biggest, prestigious institutions are looking to allocate sizable capital to crypto and blockchain, and it's important for the ecosystem to match that demand with great funds. We’re thrilled to partner with Layton Road Group to meet this demand as their exclusive partner for capital introductions in the digital assets and blockchain space,” said Raghu Yarlagadda, FalconX CEO and Co-Founder. “There is a clear purpose and shared focus between our two groups in creating value to all institutional investors through top-notch services to fuel their investment strategies at scale.”

Layton Road was founded to provide institutional investors, including endowments, foundations, private banks, family offices, wealth platforms, consultants and more, with seamless access to a prominent ecosystem of asset manager solutions. Asset managers and institutional investors stand to benefit from partners who understand that the allocation process is unique to each investor. Layton Road collaborates with institutional investors, while expanding an asset manager’s sourcing capabilities, and delivering thoughtful ideas & insights as part of each investor’s ongoing research and investment process.

“While institutional interest in secure and reliable digital asset trading services continues to rise, the market remains drastically underserved. We identified FalconX as the leader in this space and value their sole focus on the unique needs of asset managers and institutional investors,” said Tom Mahala, President of Layton Road. “The Layton Road Group is excited to deepen our reach in digital assets and blockchain, while introducing a diverse and undiscovered ecosystem that operates in this emerging market.”

About Layton Road Group, LLC

Layton Road Group, LLC (“Layton Road”) was founded in 2017 with the belief that there was a better way to offer traditional capital introduction services to alternative investment managers, institutional investors and prime brokerage divisions within investment banks. The firm was founded by Tom Mahala, a 30-year industry veteran of the prime brokerage industry. Layton Road will provide a meaningful and impactful menu of capital introduction services ranging from capital introduction and placement agent services to targeted events and novel outsourced solutions for the prime brokerage industry. The firm is comprised of seasoned industry professionals situated in multiple geographies, with diverse capital markets, asset management and capital introduction backgrounds committed to thoughtful, consultative interactions with stakeholders across the alternative investment management industry. For more information about the firm and team, please visit www.laytonroadgroup.com.

About FalconX

FalconX is an all-in-one cryptocurrency and digital assets financial services platform facilitating trading, credit, and clearing for institutions. The company is backed by Accel, Accomplice VC, Altimeter Capital, B Capital Group, American Express Ventures, CMT Digital, Coinbase Ventures, Flybridge Capital Partners, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Mirae Asset, Sapphire Ventures, Tiger Global Management and Avon Ventures, a venture capital fund affiliated with FMR LLC, the parent company of Fidelity Investments. FalconX has offices in Silicon Valley, Chicago, Bengaluru, and Malta. For more information visit falconx.io.