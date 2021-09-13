Moody’s and BitSight Partner to Create Integrated Cybersecurity Risk Platform

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) and BitSight today announced a significant investment by Moody’s, further enhancing BitSight’s offerings and capabilities, to create a comprehensive, integrated, industry-leading cybersecurity risk platform. This transaction reflects the increasing strategic, financial, and operational impact of cyber risk to organizations and markets.

Over the past 18 months, the exponential rise of cyberattacks and ransomware has cost organizations hundreds of billions of dollars, threatened the stability and reputation of businesses across the globe, and created an imperative for business leaders and boards to assess and quantify their cyber risk. A Moody’s Investors Service review of cyber vulnerability and impact identified 13 sectors with high or medium-high risk with total rated debt exceeding $20 trillion.

Through the transaction announced today, Moody’s will invest $250 million in BitSight, a pioneer in cybersecurity ratings, and BitSight will acquire VisibleRisk, a cyber risk ratings joint venture created by Moody’s and Team8, a global venture group.

BitSight helps global market participants understand cyber risk through ratings, analytics, and performance management tools, delivering unique insights for over 2,300 global customers, including many Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, insurers, and asset managers. Moody’s will leverage BitSight’s extensive cyber risk data and research across its growing suite of integrated risk assessment product offerings. BitSight’s acquisition of VisibleRisk adds a unique in-depth cyber risk assessment capability and advances its ability to analyze and calculate an organization’s financial exposure to cyber risk. The transaction values BitSight at $2.4 billion, reflecting the company’s leadership in a rapidly growing data and analytics market.

“As organizations invest in cyber defense and resilience, another critical need has emerged: the ability to accurately measure and quantify cyber risk and exposure,” said Rob Fauber, President and Chief Executive Officer of Moody’s. “Creating transparency and enabling trust is at the core of Moody’s mission – to help organizations assess complex, interconnected risks and make more informed decisions. BitSight is the leader in the cybersecurity ratings space, and together we will help market participants across disciplines better understand, measure, and manage their cyber risks and translate that to the risk of financial loss.”

“Cybersecurity is one of the biggest threats to global commerce in the 21st century,” said Steve Harvey, President and Chief Executive Officer of BitSight. “Our partnership with Moody’s and acquisition of VisibleRisk expands our reach to help customers manage cyber risk in an increasingly digital world.”

BitSight will create a Risk Solutions Division focused on delivering a suite of critical solutions and analytics serving stakeholders including chief risk officers, c-suite executives, and boards of directors.

Following transaction close, Moody’s will become the largest shareholder of BitSight, with a minority stake in the company. The investment will be funded with cash on hand and will not have a material impact on Moody’s 2021 financial results.

For more information on Moody’s and cyber, visit https://www.moodys.com/cyber.

ABOUT MOODY’S CORPORATION

Moody’s (NYSE: MCO) is a global integrated risk assessment firm that empowers organizations to make better decisions. Its data, analytical solutions and insights help decision-makers identify opportunities and manage the risks of doing business with others. We believe that greater transparency, more informed decisions, and fair access to information open the door to shared progress. With over 11,500 employees in more than 40 countries, Moody’s combines international presence with local expertise and over a century of experience in financial markets. Learn more at moodys.com/about.

ABOUT BITSIGHT

BitSight is transforming the way that the global marketplace addresses cyber risk with cybersecurity ratings and analytics. The BitSight Security Ratings Platform applies sophisticated algorithms, producing daily security ratings that range from 250 to 900, to help organizations manage their own security performance; mitigate third party risk; underwrite cyber insurance policies; conduct financial diligence; and improve national security. With 2,300 global customers and the largest ecosystem of users and information, BitSight is the Standard in Security Ratings. Learn more at bitsight.com.

