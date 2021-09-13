ShopOne Signs Lease Agreement with Burlington Stores at Maple Hill Pavilion in Kalamazoo, Michigan

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ShopOne Centers REIT Inc. (“ShopOne”), a fully integrated investment, management and operating platform in U.S. grocery-anchored shopping centers, today announced that Burlington Stores (“Burlington”) will be joining the retail lineup at Maple Hill Pavilion in Kalamazoo, Michigan this fall. Burlington will open in a 26,928 square foot location adjacent to Hobby Lobby.

“We are very excited to have Burlington, one of America’s most popular retailers, join the tenant mix at Maple Hill Pavilion,” stated Mike Makinen, Chief Operating Officer at ShopOne. “This lease offers further testament to the strength and quality of our platform. Category leading brands like Burlington choose to partner with us because of the value we create at our centers by applying our decades of operational experience and hands-on management approach. We look forward to Burlington’s grand opening this fall.”

Burlington’s location at Maple Hill Pavilion will feature an updated, clean design making it easy for customers to navigate and shop. Shoppers can browse from a selection of men’s, women’s, children’s and baby apparel and accessories, footwear, home décor items, pet supplies and more. Additionally, Burlington’s layaway program will be available, offering customers the ability to place items on layaway at checkout and come back to pay for them later.

Maple Hill Pavilion is situated at the northwest corner of W. Main Street and N. Drake Road just east of US-131. Approximately 35,000 cars pass the site each day on W. Main Street with an additional 10,000 cars per day on N. Drake Road. In addition to Burlington, some of the credit quality retailers that call Maple Hill Pavilion home include shadow-anchor Target, Marshalls, Old Navy, Five Below, Hobby Lobby and Ulta among others.

About ShopOne

ShopOne Centers is a fully integrated investment, management and operating platform focused exclusively on designing and executing strategies in U.S. grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers through joint venture partnerships with institutional investor clients. The Company’s retail centers are located in established trade areas and are supported by a diverse mix of non-discretionary, value-oriented and grocery retailers. ShopOne is committed to maximizing the value of its portfolio by capitalizing on embedded growth opportunities through driving rents, increasing occupancy and pursuing value-enhancing redevelopment opportunities. To learn more about ShopOne, please visit www.ShopOne.com.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc., headquartered in New Jersey, is a nationally recognized off-price retailer with Fiscal 2020 net sales of $5.8 billion. The Company is a Fortune 500 company and its common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “BURL.” The Company operated 792 stores as of the end of the second quarter of Fiscal 2021, in 45 states and Puerto Rico, principally under the name Burlington Stores. The Company’s stores offer an extensive selection of in-season, fashion-focused merchandise at up to 60% off other retailers' prices, including women’s ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, baby, beauty, footwear, accessories, home, toys, gifts and coats. For more information about the Company, visit www.burlington.com.