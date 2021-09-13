The National Academy of Sports Medicine™ (NASM) Announces Collaboration With Australia’s Leading Online Fitness Education Platform, Clean Health™

GILBERT, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM), a world leader in fitness and nutrition certifications, is expanding its global presence through a new collaboration with Clean Health, a leading registered training provider in Australia.

Clean Health is offering access to NASM’s Certified Personal Trainer (CPT) course as part of its International Personal Trainer Specialist (IPS) program, which equips and qualifies trainers and coaches with an evidence-based methodology for helping clients achieve their fitness and nutrition goals.

“Australia is a very dynamic market with one of the highest adoption rates for fitness in the world,” said Laurie McCartney, President of Ascend Learning’s Fitness and Wellness brands, including NASM. “We are excited to work with the innovative team at Clean Health to offer this revolutionary program that empowers learners to help transform lives around the globe.”

Combining the Australian government accredited Certificate III & IV in Fitness, along with NASM’s CPT and Certified Nutrition Coach courses, the IPS program allows those within Australia the opportunity to become qualified internationally as personal trainers.

“Students who complete the program will gain accreditation as a personal trainer in Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States,” said Daine McDonald, Founder & CEO of Clean Health. “This is a huge advantage for coaches wanting to work or coach clients internationally in the years ahead, especially when it comes to the area of online personal training and facilitating services abroad. We are proud to partner up with NASM to offer what we believe to be the very best education offering of its kind within Australia for people who want to become a qualified personal trainer.”

“The International Personal Trainer Specialist Program is the only one of its kind to offer the opportunity to earn a fitness accreditation in Australia while also obtaining an internationally recognized certification as a personal trainer and nutrition coach,” said Nathan Hyland, International Business Development Manager for NASM. “For those who really want to show they have received the best-in-class certification on the world stage, this is the program for you!”

For more information about Clean Heath’s International Personal Trainer Specialist Program, visit https://cleanhealth.edu.au/shop/international-personal-trainer-specialist/

About NASM: Now in its 34th year, the National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM) has remained the international standard in fitness education due to the high quality of fitness professionals they produce and their programs’ scientific rigor. NASM offers the best-in-class Certified Personal Trainer program and specialized bundles including, NASM Elite, Career Kickstarter, and more. In the last 10 years, NASM has certified and recertified over 190,000 personal trainers in over 80 countries. For more information, visit NASM.org.

About Clean Health: Since 2008, Clean Health (CH) has been regarded as Australia’s top fitness industry educator and personal training organization. CH has certified over 35,000 personal trainers and fitness professionals in over 35 countries both at live events and since 2019, via their online e-learning platform. CH offers courses in nutrition, training and business and has exclusive partnerships with some of the world’s leading fitness industry experts such as Layne Norton PhD, Bill Campbell PhD, Sebastian Oreb and now NASM. For more information, visit cleanhealth.edu.au