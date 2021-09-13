Y2X Life Sciences Completes Option Agreement for SARS-CoV-2 Detection Technology from Washington University in St. Louis

NEW YORK & ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Y2X Life Sciences, a New York-based leader in products that disrupt the transmission of infectious disease, today announced it has entered into an option agreement for an exclusive license with Washington University in St. Louis for the rights to develop and commercialize technology that can detect aerosolized SARS-CoV-2.

Y2X Life Sciences plans to utilize the core technology for applications such as portable units to diagnose COVID-19 from an individual’s breath and aerosol detectors that monitor indoor air quality for the presence of SARS-CoV-2 in large gathering places such as airports, conference halls, government facilities, military installations and vessels and schools.

The licensed biosensor technology was developed in a multidisciplinary collaborative effort by researchers from the School of Medicine and McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis. The team was led by John Cirrito, PhD, associate professor of neurology, Carla Yuede, PhD, associate professor of psychiatry, and Rajan Chakrabarty, PhD, the Harold D. Jolley Career Development Associate Professor. Professor Chakrabarty also leads the University’s Complex Aerosol Systems Research Laboratory. The team was awarded a grant from the National Institutes of Health for the project through the RADx initiative (Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics). The core technology for the biosensor is based on research developed by Cirrito’s laboratory that is currently used for Alzheimer’s disease and brain metabolism research.

“We are pleased to partner with Y2X Life Sciences to bring this important technology out of the laboratory and into devices that can help save lives,” said Professor Cirrito. “This technology was put through rigorous diligence as part of the NIH grant process and is an example of the strength of our research programs and collaboration between our Schools of Medicine and Engineering.”

“This technology is unique for its ability to detect very low amounts of virus, including SARS-CoV-2 and, in the future, other pathogens,” said David Shuler, President and co-founder of Y2X Life Sciences. “We are very excited to work with Washington University to expedite development of this core technology and in collaboration with our partners, initiate testing to secure regulatory approvals, and fulfill Y2X Life Science’s mission of providing safe environments.”

About Y2X Life Sciences

Headquartered in New York, Y2X Life Sciences is an innovative company with a focus on effective and safe products to disrupt the transmission of infectious disease. The company’s vision is to ensure healthy environments, prevent future pandemics and give people confidence to move safely in the world.