Express Announces Big Brothers Big Sisters of America Partnership

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, fashion apparel retailer Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR), announces a partnership between its Dream Big Project and Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, with the goal of providing $1M and 100,000 associate and executive volunteer hours in support of the mentoring organization and to accelerate its Big Futures initiative. Simultaneously, the brand debuts a marketing campaign to raise awareness for the partnership and its mission, headlined by Cheslie Kryst, the Company's newly named Big Brothers Big Sisters Ambassador.

Since launching in 2020, the Express Dream Big Project powered by GoFundMe has raised over $850,000 for organizations including GoFundMe’s Small Business Relief Fund and the NAACP. Through its new partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, the nation’s largest youth mentoring organization, Express will be donating $300,000 to the Big Futures initiative which focuses its efforts on helping young people ages 18 to 25 achieve their goals after graduation, whether attending college or entering the workforce. Express plans to generate an additional $500,000 over the next year through in-store and online donations as well as provide $200,000 worth of Express gift cards to help inspire confidence through style.

“The Dream Big Project is one of the ways we fulfill our brand purpose to create confidence and inspire self-expression, and this partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters is based on our belief that mentorship can set young people on a trajectory to accomplish great things,” said Sara Tervo, Express Chief Marketing Officer. “We are so pleased to welcome Cheslie Kryst as our dedicated Express Big Brothers Big Sisters Ambassador and look forward to working with her to leverage our platforms and her voice to empower young people to believe in themselves and provide them with the tools they need to follow their dreams.”

“The work Big Brothers Big Sisters does in our communities is exactly what our country needs right now—a helping hand for youth who crave encouragement and guidance,” said Cheslie Kryst, “I’m thrilled to be able to represent an organization that feeds my passion for helping others, especially through this partnership with a brand I’ve been raving about and wearing for years.”

"Big Brothers Big Sisters ignites the power and promise of young people through mentoring relationships that build self-confidence and emotional well-being to help them realize their full potential," said Artis Stevens, President and CEO, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. "With this support from Express, its associates, and customers we have the opportunity to empower more young people with a plan for their future and a mentor whose impact will last a lifetime."

To make a donation or to learn more about the Express Dream Big Project and Big Brothers Big Sisters partnership, please visit https://express.com/dreambigproject. The Company will be matching customer donations during Made to #ExpressYou Weekend – September 17th to 19th.

About Express, Inc.

Express is a modern, versatile, dual gender apparel and accessories brand that helps people get dressed for every day and any occasion. Launched in 1980 with the idea that style, quality and value should all be found in one place, Express has always been a brand of the now, offering some of the most important and enduring fashion trends. Express aims to Create Confidence & Inspire Self-Expression through a design & merchandising view that brings forward The Best of Now for Real Life Versatility.

The company operates over 500 retail and factory outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as an online store. Express, Inc. is traded on the NYSE under the symbol EXPR. For more information, please visit www.express.com.

About Big Brothers Big Sisters of America

Founded in 1904, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America is the largest and most experienced youth mentoring organization in the United States. The mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. Big Brothers Big Sisters' evidence-based approach is designed to create positive youth outcomes, including educational success, avoidance of risky behaviors, higher aspirations, greater confidence, and improved relationships. Big Brothers Big Sisters has over 230 local agencies serving more than 5,000 communities across all 50 states. For more information, visit: www.bigbrothersbigsisters.org.

About Cheslie Kryst

Cheslie Kryst is an Emmy® award-nominated correspondent for nationally broadcast entertainment news show, Extra, and currently serves on the National Board of Directors for Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. Before beginning her work with Extra, Cheslie was a complex civil litigation attorney and has also worked pro bono for clients serving excessive time for low-level drug offenses. Cheslie was crowned Miss USA in May 2019 and represented the United States at the 2019 Miss Universe Competition, placing in the top ten of ninety countries. She earned both her law degree and MBA from Wake Forest University and runs a fashion blog, White Collar Glam, for women’s professional clothing.

About GoFundMe

Started in 2010, GoFundMe is the world’s largest social fundraising platform. The GoFundMe community has raised over $9 billion from more than 120 million donations for people, causes, and organizations. GoFundMe is changing the way the world gives. Find us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.