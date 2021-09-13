White Oak Commercial Finance Provides $17 Million ABL Facility to Desserts Manufacturer

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--White Oak Commercial Finance, LLC (“White Oak”), an affiliate of White Oak Global Advisors, LLC, announced it provided a $17 million ABL credit facility to one of the nation’s largest manufacturers of baked desserts.

The transaction was structured against the company’s working capital and fixed assets and the proceeds will be used to refinance existing debt, recapitalize the business, and provide working capital to support its continued growth.

“White Oak was able to deliver a timely and flexible solution to help an iconic, family-owned business meet its financing objectives,” said White Oak Managing Director, Garrick Tan. “We are excited to partner with this highly esteemed company and its management team and look forward to supporting the business as it continues to deliver quality products to its customers.”

White Oak is dedicated to helping food & beverage companies at every business stage make the most of their assets with its comprehensive suite of products, hands-on consulting, and ready capital up to $250 million.

ABOUT WHITE OAK COMMERCIAL FINANCE, LLC

White Oak Commercial Finance, LLC (WOCF) is a global financial products and services company providing credit facilities to companies across the economy. WOCF’s solutions include asset-based lending, full-service factoring, lender financing, invoice discounting, government contract financing, supply chain financing, inventory financing, US import/export financing, trade credit risk management, account receivables management and credit and collections support. The firm has offices and personnel throughout the US, UK, and Australia, including New York, San Francisco, Charlotte, Washington D.C., Atlanta, Los Angeles, London, Glasgow, and Sydney. WOCF is an affiliate of White Oak Global Advisors, LLC and its institutional clients. More information can be found at www.whiteoaksf.com/commercialfinance.

About White Oak Global Advisors

White Oak Global Advisors, LLC is a leading global alternative asset manager specializing in originating and providing financing solutions to facilitate the growth, refinancing and recapitalization of small and medium enterprises. Since its inception in 2007, White Oak Global Advisors’ disciplined investment process focuses on delivering risk-adjusted investment returns and establishing long term partnerships with our borrowers. For more information, visit www.whiteoaksf.com.