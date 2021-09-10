KBRA Releases Marketplace Consumer Loan Indices for August 2021

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases its marketplace consumer loan indices for August.

August remittance reports continued to show positive credit trends in the securitized marketplace consumer loan sector during the July collection period. Annualized net losses declined across all three of our indices on a month-over-month (MoM) basis, while 30+ day delinquency rates were mostly unchanged versus the previous month. Meanwhile, prepayment rates remained at elevated levels, as strong economic conditions through July likely supported borrower debt reduction.

