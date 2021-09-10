Nomi Health Actively Hiring More Than 200 Staff for TestUtah Mobile Testing Initiative via Expanded Partnership With the State

OREM, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--With 4,657 new COVID-19 cases across Utah since Friday, Nomi Health today announced plans to hire more than 200 medical staff to increase residents’ access to accurate and reliable FDA EUA-authorized antigen tests. The State of Utah Department of Health (DOH) selected direct healthcare company Nomi Health to coordinate COVID-19 testing and vaccination efforts with mobile testing units that can reach every remote corner of the state.

​“We’re hiring and training hundreds of professionals to play an integral role in helping Utah ensure there is continued access to community-based testing, especially as COVID becomes an endemic part of life,” said Mark Newman, Nomi Health Co-founder and CEO. “We have served Utah since the very first days of the pandemic. We’ve brought free COVID-19 testing directly to communities that need it most and at a low cost unmatched by any other state in the nation. This direct healthcare approach is at the core of who we are at Nomi Health. We’re proud to continue our front-line work helping keep Utah open and safe. I am thankful to the tireless efforts of our front-line staff who are working hard to accommodate the surge in demand, and we are thankful to the public for their patience as we work hard to ensure everyone can be tested.”

TestUtah has accommodated a 300 percent spike in demand over the past six weeks alone. Utah DOH turned to Nomi to implement its mobile task force to support the State’s testing efforts across 15 new mobile sites, each of which provide free community testing reaching the hardest-hit and most remote communities. To date, Nomi has completed 481,000 tests and more than 125,000 vaccines across the State serving communities such as Utah State Prison, Ken’s Lake Campground and Wendover.

Utah mobile COVID test-site locations change weekly, and up-to-date testing locations can be found here: https://coronavirus.utah.gov/covid-testing-locations-list. To apply to join the Nomi Health team for roles including testing and vaccine technicians and couriers in Utah, visit https://www.workstream.us/j/nomi_health.

Nomi’s COVID response platform is also used effectively in Iowa, Nebraska, Florida, Hawaii, Texas, Alabama and Colorado. The company uses U.S. Food & Drug Administration-authorized tests from Co-Diagnostics, Inc., and maintains the highest standards with ISO 270001, FedRAMP, HITRUST and HIPAA-compliant technology, and testing site materials. At the peak of COVID, Nomi was responsible for performing more than 50,000 tests a day throughout the nation.

About Nomi Health

The way we pay and deliver healthcare in America today is fundamentally broken, burdened by layers of avoidable inefficiencies that drive up costs and create unnecessary delays in care. Founded in 2019, Nomi Health is a direct healthcare company with a simple yet bold mission: rewire how we pay for and deliver healthcare to create a more cost-effective and real-time experience for employers, patients and providers alike. Our COVID-19 public health testing and vaccine programs are a perfect example of a more direct, digital-first health care model at work. Find out more at www.nomihealth.com and on Twitter @NomiHealth.