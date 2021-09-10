WarnerMedia Celebrates National HBCU Week by Saluting Graduates Making an Impact Across the Company and Throughout the News and Entertainment Industry

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In celebration of National HBCU Week, WarnerMedia is saluting its Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) graduates and talent from across its portfolio of brands, including CNN, Cartoon Network, HBO Max, HLN, TNT, TBS, truTV, Turner Sports, WarnerMedia Studios, Warner Bros. Pictures and Warner Bros. Television.
As part of its ongoing efforts to highlight the importance of HBCUs and the contributions their graduates have made to society and the news and entertainment industry-at-large, the Company launched today what will be an ongoing digital series of vignettes featuring prominent WarnerMedia HBCU graduates and the colleges and universities they represent.
The list includes Howard University alumnae Fredericka Whitfield (Anchor, CNN), Ashleigh Hairston (Voice Actor and Writer, “Craig of the Creek,” Cartoon Network), Susan Kelechi Watson (Executive Producer, “Between the World and Me,” HBO) and many more.
The featured HBCU alumni will highlight the various roles in front of and behind the camera. Participants discuss how the unique culture and community at their respective alma maters have contributed to their success and career longevity. The overall series takes an in-depth look into how the themes of impact, purpose, relationships, recruitment and community associated with HBCUs exist within the Company.
See the full list of participants and HBCUs featured below:
Talent:
- Ashleigh Hairston, Voice Actor and Writer, “Craig of the Creek,” Cartoon Network
- Fredricka Whitfield, Anchor, CNN
- Susan Kelechi Watson, Executive Producer, “Between the World and Me,” HBO
Participants:
- Alba Anthony, People Partner Lead, The Bleacher Report
- Alexis Brown, Marketing Coordinator, tbs ,TNT, truTV
- Audrey P. Irvine, Senior Director, Coverage, CNN Newsource
- Carmen Davenporte -McNeal, Director, Communications and Marketing, WarnerMedia Equity & Inclusion
- Christina Ford, Executive Assistant, Studios and Networks, WarnerMedia
- Drew Watkins, SVP and Creative Director, Turner Sports & Bleacher Report Studios
- Ebony McGee, Hair & Makeup Artist, CNN
- Eric Jackson, SVP, Content Operations and Diversified Sports Content, Turner Sports
- Gardy Swengbe, Edit Apprentice, Sports, WarnerMedia Studios
- Ila Wilborn, Content Producer, CNN Newsource
- Kalia Booker, VP, Drama Programming, HBO
- Khari Arnold, Senior Producer, NBA.com
- Krystal Franklin, Senior Producer, Digital, “The Real”
- Michael Manuel, Publicity Coordinator, Global Theatrical Publicity, Warner Bros. Pictures
- Monique Mitchell, Manager, Communications and Marketing, WarnerMedia Equity & Inclusion
- Nicole Husband, VP and Talent Leader, Human Resources, Warner Bros. Television
- Ramonica Harton, VP, Partnership Management, WarnerMedia
- Sara Finch, Content Producer, CNN Newsource
- Sidney Wright IV, Executive Producer, “New Day Weekend,” CNN
- Stephen Haynes, Media Asset Specialist, HBO
- Sydnie West, Digital Media Coordinator, tbs ,TNT, truTV
- Tareia Williams, Senior Director, Integrated Brand Communications, Turner Sports
- Tyeema Witt, Senior Manager, Sponsorship Operations and Turner Sports, NBA Digital
- William Mitchell, Senior Sales Director, CNN
- Xavier Byers, Manager, Business Strategy & Content Operations, Studios and Networks, WarnerMedia
Featured HBCUs:
- Bennett College
- Bethune-Cookman University
- Clark Atlanta University
- Florida A&M University
- Grambling State University
- Hampton University
- Howard University & Howard Law
- Morehouse College
- North Carolina A&T University
- Southern University and A&M College
- Spelman College
- Tuskegee University
- University of Maryland Eastern Shore
- Virginia State University
- Wilberforce University
