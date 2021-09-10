WarnerMedia Celebrates National HBCU Week by Saluting Graduates Making an Impact Across the Company and Throughout the News and Entertainment Industry

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In celebration of National HBCU Week, WarnerMedia is saluting its Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) graduates and talent from across its portfolio of brands, including CNN, Cartoon Network, HBO Max, HLN, TNT, TBS, truTV, Turner Sports, WarnerMedia Studios, Warner Bros. Pictures and Warner Bros. Television.

As part of its ongoing efforts to highlight the importance of HBCUs and the contributions their graduates have made to society and the news and entertainment industry-at-large, the Company launched today what will be an ongoing digital series of vignettes featuring prominent WarnerMedia HBCU graduates and the colleges and universities they represent.

The list includes Howard University alumnae Fredericka Whitfield (Anchor, CNN), Ashleigh Hairston (Voice Actor and Writer, “Craig of the Creek,” Cartoon Network), Susan Kelechi Watson (Executive Producer, “Between the World and Me,” HBO) and many more.

The featured HBCU alumni will highlight the various roles in front of and behind the camera. Participants discuss how the unique culture and community at their respective alma maters have contributed to their success and career longevity. The overall series takes an in-depth look into how the themes of impact, purpose, relationships, recruitment and community associated with HBCUs exist within the Company.

See the full list of participants and HBCUs featured below:

Talent:

Ashleigh Hairston, Voice Actor and Writer, “Craig of the Creek,” Cartoon Network

Fredricka Whitfield, Anchor, CNN

Susan Kelechi Watson, Executive Producer, “Between the World and Me,” HBO

Participants:

Alba Anthony, People Partner Lead, The Bleacher Report

Alexis Brown, Marketing Coordinator, tbs ,TNT, truTV

Audrey P. Irvine, Senior Director, Coverage, CNN Newsource

Carmen Davenporte -McNeal, Director, Communications and Marketing, WarnerMedia Equity & Inclusion

Christina Ford, Executive Assistant, Studios and Networks, WarnerMedia

Drew Watkins, SVP and Creative Director, Turner Sports & Bleacher Report Studios

Ebony McGee, Hair & Makeup Artist, CNN

Eric Jackson, SVP, Content Operations and Diversified Sports Content, Turner Sports

Gardy Swengbe, Edit Apprentice, Sports, WarnerMedia Studios

Ila Wilborn, Content Producer, CNN Newsource

Kalia Booker, VP, Drama Programming, HBO

Khari Arnold, Senior Producer, NBA.com

Krystal Franklin, Senior Producer, Digital, “The Real”

Michael Manuel, Publicity Coordinator, Global Theatrical Publicity, Warner Bros. Pictures

Monique Mitchell, Manager, Communications and Marketing, WarnerMedia Equity & Inclusion

Nicole Husband, VP and Talent Leader, Human Resources, Warner Bros. Television

Ramonica Harton, VP, Partnership Management, WarnerMedia

Sara Finch, Content Producer, CNN Newsource

Sidney Wright IV, Executive Producer, “New Day Weekend,” CNN

Stephen Haynes, Media Asset Specialist, HBO

Sydnie West, Digital Media Coordinator, tbs ,TNT, truTV

Tareia Williams, Senior Director, Integrated Brand Communications, Turner Sports

Tyeema Witt, Senior Manager, Sponsorship Operations and Turner Sports, NBA Digital

William Mitchell, Senior Sales Director, CNN

Xavier Byers, Manager, Business Strategy & Content Operations, Studios and Networks, WarnerMedia

Featured HBCUs:

Bennett College

Bethune-Cookman University

Clark Atlanta University

Florida A&M University

Grambling State University

Hampton University

Howard University & Howard Law

Morehouse College

North Carolina A&T University

Southern University and A&M College

Spelman College

Tuskegee University

University of Maryland Eastern Shore

Virginia State University

Wilberforce University

About WarnerMedia

WarnerMedia is a leading media and entertainment company that creates and distributes premium and popular content from a diverse array of talented storytellers and journalists to global audiences through its consumer brands including HBO, HBO Max, Warner Bros., TNT, TBS, truTV, CNN, DC Entertainment, New Line, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies and others. The organization also includes Xandr’s suite of advanced advertising solutions designed to help to improve advertising for brands, publishers, and consumers.