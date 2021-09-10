Belmont Village Fort Lauderdale Mobilizes BV Cares to Help Support Families of Haitian Staff Impacted by Earthquake Devastation

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--With deep ties to Haiti, Belmont Village Fort Lauderdale staff members, local partners, and friends have mobilized BV Cares to create a fund that directly supports relief efforts for Haiti as the situation worsens — leaving Haitians in desperate need of medical and health care, emergency shelter, safe drinking water, food and sanitation assistance.

“The earthquake caused a lot of damage and displaced many people from their homes including two of my aunts, who are single mothers, and their five children. Their home became uninhabitable from the damage, and they are temporarily living in a tent,” says Loudeny Destin, Caregiver at Belmont Village Fort Lauderdale. “The people of Haiti need a helping hand right now, so it means a lot to me and many of my fellow co-workers that Belmont Village is raising money for relief efforts.”

Established in 2008, BV Cares has helped support employees and their families experiencing financial hardship or those affected by natural and catastrophic disasters. Examples include support for hurricanes Ike and Harvey, typhoon relief for the Philippines and winter storms in Texas, multiple California wildfires, COVID-19 and now, in Haiti, a crisis that touches the Fort Lauderdale community so greatly. Belmont Village has made an initial donation of $5,000 and will match further contributions dollar for dollar. As of September 8th, Belmont Village has raised nearly $7,000 in cash and $5,000 of in-kind donations to aid the cause. 100% of the funds benefit Haiti relief efforts by Americares, a health-focused relief and development organization that responds to people affected by poverty or disaster with life-changing medicine, medical supplies, and health programs.

“I’m proud of our staff, residents and families for jumping into action as soon as the earthquake hit Haiti,” says Belmont Village founder and CEO Patricia Will. “When a member of our community is in need, BV Cares provides immediate support to ensure our communities have the resources they need personally or to best serve our residents.”

To donate: Text BV Cares to 76278 or visit https://bvcares.givesmart.com/.

About Belmont Village Senior Living

Founded in Houston in 1997, Belmont Village is an integrated developer, owner, and operator of high-quality seniors housing with more than 4000 employees. Its communities are renowned for distinctive design, high standards of life safety, reputation for quality of care and leading edge, award-winning programs. Belmont Village is certified as a Great Place to Work® and has been ranked as one of FORTUNE Magazine’s 50 Best Workplaces for Aging Services since 2018. Learn more about Belmont Village at www.belmontvillage.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.