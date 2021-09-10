KB Home announces the grand opening of Clover, a new-home community situated in the highly desirable Valencia master plan.

VALENCIA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Clover, a new community of single-family homes in the highly desirable Valencia® master plan in Valencia, California. The new community is situated in a picturesque setting just off West Magic Mountain Parkway near the Interstate 5 and Highway 126 interchange, providing easy access to the area’s major employment centers as well as shopping, dining and entertainment at Westfield Valencia Town Center. Clover is also adjacent to Six Flags® Magic Mountain and minutes to outdoor recreation, including hiking/biking trails and several popular golf courses. Additionally, the new neighborhood is convenient to the greater Los Angeles metropolitan area, popular beaches and other attractions.

The Valencia master plan is an exciting new dimension to an already thriving community. The planned amenities include commercial space, shops, restaurants, multiple pools, cabanas and lounge areas, and over 30 miles of interconnected trails and multimodal pathways to explore by foot, bike or Neighborhood Electric Vehicles (NEVs). Homeowners will also enjoy 10,000 acres of parks and open space and schools in the popular Newhall School District.

The new homes at Clover showcase desirable design characteristics like spacious kitchens overlooking great rooms, beautiful bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. The community’s floor plans feature three bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths, and range in size from approximately 1,400 to 1,700 square feet.

“Clover is an exciting addition to the highly desirable Valencia master plan, which will feature many family friendly planned amenities, from open space and parks to pools, cabanas and miles of trails,” said Keltie Cole, President of KB Home’s Los Angeles and Ventura County division. “The new community is also convenient to Interstate 5 and Highway 126 for quick commutes to the area’s major employers. As with other KB Home communities, Clover provides home shoppers the opportunity to purchase a personalized, new KB home at a price that fits their lifestyle and needs.”

KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes from floor plans to exterior elevations, from design options to where they live in the community. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way, so they have a real partner in the process.

Every KB home is designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes. Additionally, all new KB homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products and other features guided by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Indoor airPLUS standards.

The Clover sales office and model homes are open for private in-person tours by appointment, and walk-in visits are welcome. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing starts from the $680,000s.

