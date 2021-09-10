Yahoo Partners with Designers Christian Cowan and Rebecca Minkoff to Innovate Fall ‘21 New York Fashion Week

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Yahoo, a premier global media and technology company, is proud to return as the Official Innovation Partner of IMG’s New York Fashion Week: The Shows 2021. This fall season, Yahoo has continued to reimagine the future of fashion and scale the consumer experience with an exciting slate of cutting edge tech experiences featuring leading designers Christian Cowan and Rebecca Minkoff.

Today, the designers’ show-stopping presentations come to life through Yahoo’s highly-immersive and visionary experiences that offer consumers new and unique portals into the artists’ collections and creative process. Challenging how digital content appears at physical events, Yahoo technology has amplified the season by bringing beloved designers and their NYFW experiences into the homes of fashion enthusiasts everywhere.

“We’re thrilled to be returning to NYFW this fall, partnering with incredible designers such as Rebecca Minkoff and Christian Cowan, who have trusted in the creative vision of Yahoo and cutting edge technology to reimagine the future of fashion through innovative consumer experiences,” said Jo Lambert, Head of Consumer at Yahoo. “These dynamic collaborations speak to Yahoo’s commitment to and success with curating personal and customizable products that immerse audiences in the things they love, showcasing what is possible as the consumer journey continues to evolve.”

While traditionally, it is a designer’s clothes that walk the runway, Yahoo continues to discover and create formats for the future by teleporting Christian Cowan to center stage as a photoreal hologram through a series of easily accessible QR codes, allowing fans to have an up close and personal experience with the designer. Yahoo’s technology brings Cowan directly to press, VIPs and his consumers through a series of touch points, including his always-exciting NYFW presentation - which today will debut with surprise moments from the runway - and his in-store collection rollout in early 2022. This experience pushes the boundaries of digital shopability and explores how AR content strengthens the relationship between designers and their consumers.

“To be able to do a project with Yahoo like this has been a dream,” said Christian Cowan. “The ability to bring all of our followers at home into the collection and the runway show in such an intimate way feels really special. And allowing our customers more in-depth descriptions of the pieces they are getting just adds so much to the retail experience.”

Along with designer Rebecca Minkoff, Yahoo is reimagining NYFW in the metaverse with an immersive, first of its kind NFT gallery and sale to raise funds in support of female run businesses. Yahoo has created a cutting edge, AR museum-like experience for buyers to experience the NFT auction through a platform for Gen Zers and passionate consumers looking to more deeply interact and transact with the growing trend through the sale of photo NFTs, digital garments and more. The live gallery, which debuts today, will allow buyers and NYFW attendees to experience an NFT auction simultaneously in the virtual world as the physical world.

“It has been such a great experience evolving our partnership with Yahoo for the Fall ‘21 NYFW season. Together, we are breaking barriers across fashion and art by introducing a first to market immersive NFT experience for consumers on a global scale,” said Rebecca Minkoff. “Yahoo and the Rebecca Minkoff brand both have a unique edge in the industry, where our focus remains on elevating the consumer experience through the advancement of technology and connection, taking fashion forward into the future.”

OpenSea will host the NFT sale of which all proceeds will be used to fund a grant for women-owned businesses impacted by the pandemic in New York. Female Founder Collective (501c3) will be administering the grant to support these much needed businesses. All revenue from NFT resales will continue to benefit the Female Founder Collective.

Moving into the age of increasing connectivity and real-time interactive content, Yahoo’s rise in innovation puts passion at the center of the technology. Touching even the world of fashion, the pandemic has increased the desire for a combination of both digital and physical engagement. Yahoo’s industry leading technology is helping to reimagine the consumer journey by immersing audiences in the things they love, deepening that connection and showcasing what is possible in fashion and retail.

