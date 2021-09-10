KKR Agrees to Sell Riata Corporate Park in Austin, Texas

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KKR, a leading global investment firm, today announced that KKR has agreed to sell Riata Corporate Park (“Riata”) to a global institutional investor in a deal valued at over $300 million. The transaction is anticipated to close in the coming months.

Riata Corporate Park is an eight building, 688,100 square foot, Class A office campus located in the Austin Technology Corridor in Northwest Austin, Texas. The campus is well located just minutes from The Domain, Austin’s premiere mixed used retail and entertainment hub. The property is 100% leased and occupied by a high-quality tenant group that includes publicly traded companies along with a mix of technology, financial services and healthcare businesses.

Since purchasing Riata in December 2019 through its Americas opportunistic real estate strategy together with Endeavor Real Estate Group (“Endeavor”), KKR has substantially upgraded the property’s fitness center, café, landscaping, outdoor amenities and other features. KKR and Endeavour also completed significant deferred maintenance.

“Our long-term focus on high-quality properties in great locations within attractive growth markets led us to invest in Riata, a tech-focused office campus in one of the country’s most desirable cities,” said Roger Morales, KKR Partner and Head of Real Estate Acquisitions. “We are proud of the property and capital improvements delivered under our ownership in what has been a very successful pre-pandemic office investment. Riata, one of three 50-acre office parks in the Northwest next to The Domain, is well positioned to continue benefitting from the net migration to Sunbelt cities as companies seek to deliver great live-work environments for employees.”

Since launching a dedicated real estate platform in 2011, KKR has grown real estate assets under management to approximately $32 billion across the U.S., Europe and Asia as of June 30, 2021. KKR’s global real estate team consists of approximately 130 dedicated investment professionals, spanning both the equity and credit business, across twelve offices and nine countries.

Cushman & Wakefield’s Institutional Capital Markets Team acted as real estate advisor to KKR.

About KKR

