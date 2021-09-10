BIOMEDevice Boston and MassMEDIC Sign a Strategic Partnership to Produce a Full Day of Live Programming Designed for Early Stage Startups

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BIOMEDevice Boston is on the near horizon, set to reunite the biomedical industry in person this September 21-22 at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center. The must-attend event, organized by Informa Markets – Engineering, which showcases emerging technologies from cutting-edge engineers, innovative thinkers, and business leaders who impact the progression of the world's biomedical field, inked a partnership with the Massachusetts Medical Device Industry Council (MassMEDIC) to collaboratively produce the Startup Stadium.

Returning as a part of the BIOMEDevice event this year, the Startup Stadium represents a new twist on the annual MedTech Showcase, the region's most celebrated program for startup companies developing medical technology. MassMEDIC has partnered with the event organizers BIOMEDevice to bring the biomedical community a full day of live programming. Highlights include presentations from the MassMEDIC IGNITE 2021 cohort and panels on strategic partnerships and the state of investment in medtech—attendees are invited to tune in for this one-of-a-kind look at the next generation of medtech companies.

Register here to tune into the free-to-attend education and learn from companies shaping and investing in the future of the biomedical market.

Investors inject billions of dollars into biomedical startups, with Q3 2020 marking the largest quarter on record in terms of dollars for venture investments in lie sciences. In fact, according to JP Morgan, VC funding surpassed $100 million in the biopharma, medical technology, and tools and diagnostics space continues to increase. "The record-high levels of capital being infused into the life sciences sector underscores the immense disruption we're about to see in this space,” said Melissa Magestro, VP and Group Portfolio Director of BIOMEDevice Boston. “What this means, though, is there is a critical need for education on how to best navigate this influx of investment, which we are proud to offer BIOMEDevice Boston attendees."

"We are thrilled to announce that we're curating a full day of educational content in partnership with BIOMEDevice that will explore hot topics and emerging trends impacting the startup world," said Rachel Robinson, Vice President, MassMEDIC. "The speaker lineup is extraordinary, with senior leaders from Encora Therapeutics, Alva Health, Precision Medicine, PA Consulting, and so many more influential trailblazers in this space.”

The full MassMEDIC Startup Stadium schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, September 21

10:00 a.m. – MassMEDIC Welcome Remarks

10:15 a.m. – MassMEDIC Startup Stadium Part One

Presentations by AOA DX, Encora Therapeutics, Kalia Health, Dialysis X, Phiex Technologies

11:00 a.m. – You've Raised A Round: Now What

Featuring Activ Surgical and Medidata Solutions

Noon – Lunch Networking (BYOL)

1:15 p.m. – MassMEDIC Startup Stadium Part Two

Presentations by Alva Health, Isola Therapeutics, InnoTech Precision Medicine, Kleincise

2:00 p.m. – Partnering with Strategic Medtech Investors

Featuring Olympus Corporation of the Americas; ZOLL Medical Corporation; and PA Consulting

3:00 p.m. – MassMEDIC Town Hall: How the Covid-19 Pandemic Changed Medtech Manufacturing

Visit here to view the full schedule.

