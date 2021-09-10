CAIS Welcomes Carlyle to SALT NY Alternative Investments Track

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CAIS, the leading alternative investment platform, today announced that global investment firm Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG) will be participating in the CAIS Alternative Investments Track at SALT NY.

The CAIS alternative investment track at SALT will feature Carlyle and other top-tier managers and investors in several panels including, ‘Impact is Everything, Everything is Impact. From Optional to Essential.’ Within the track, advisors will have the opportunity to earn continuing education credits for the Certified Financial Planner (CFP) and Chartered Institute of Management Accounts (CIMA) certification programs.

“ We are pleased to welcome Carlyle to participate in our exclusive alternative investments track at SALT NY,” said Matt Brown, Founder and CEO of CAIS. “ In addition to the dedicated alternative investments track, I look forward to moderating a fireside chat with Carlyle on the Future of Private Markets.”

About CAIS

CAIS is the leading alternative investment platform for financial advisors who seek improved access to and education about alternative investment funds and products. CAIS provides financial advisors with a broad selection of alternative investment strategies, including hedge funds, private equity, private credit, real estate, digital assets, and structured notes, allowing them to capitalize on opportunities and/or withstand ever-changing markets. Additionally, CAIS provides an industry-leading learning system, CAIS IQ, that helps advisors learn faster, remember longer and improve client outcomes.

All funds listed on CAIS undergo Mercer’s independent due diligence and ongoing monitoring. Mercer diligence reports and fund ratings are available to advisors on the CAIS password-protected platform. CAIS streamlines the end-to-end transaction process through digital subscriptions and integrated reporting with Fidelity, Schwab and Pershing, making investing in alternatives simple.

Founded in 2009, CAIS, a fintech leader, is empowers over 4,200+ unique advisor firms/teams who oversee more than $2T+ in network assets. Since inception, CAIS has facilitated over $13B+ in transaction volume. CAIS is the first truly open marketplace where financial advisors and asset managers engage and transact directly on a massive scale.

Securities offered through CAIS Capital LLC, member FINRA, SIPC.