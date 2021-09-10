EyeSouth Partners Affiliates With Eye Center of St. Augustine, Representing the Network’s 25th Affiliation and Sixth Practice in Florida

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EyeSouth Partners (“EyeSouth” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has completed an affiliation with Eye Center of St. Augustine (“ECSA”). The affiliation represents EyeSouth’s sixth in the state of Florida and twenty-fifth affiliation overall. EyeSouth is an eye care-focused management services organization backed by Shore Capital Partners, committed to partnering with leading physicians to build a premier network of eye care services in the U.S. EyeSouth’s affiliate network consists of 25 practices with over 210 doctors providing medical and surgical eye care services at over 115 locations including 14 surgery centers throughout Georgia, Texas, Louisiana, Florida, Tennessee, Ohio, Kentucky and Alabama.

Eye Center of St. Augustine has been serving Northeast Florida for nearly 50 years, led by the physician team of Dr. Paul “Trei” Hund, Dr. Todd Thompson and Dr. Russell Nelligan. ECSA provides an integrated service model incorporating the latest advancements in cataract surgery, cornea surgery, and primary eye care.

“We believe this partnership puts our Practice in a position to focus on enhanced patient care and ultimately grow our presence in and around St. Augustine. We look forward to leveraging the resources and working with the affiliated network of eye care practices under the EyeSouth platform,” said Dr. Hund.

“The EyeSouth network continues to grow, attracting another leading, high-quality practice in Northeast Florida,” said Dr. Eugene Gabianelli, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of EyeSouth Partners. “We are excited to collaborate with the team at ECSA to further build upon the reputation of clinical quality and patient-focused care that they have developed.”

To learn more about a partnership with EyeSouth Partners, visit www.eyesouthpartners.com or contact Jason Shafer, Chief Development Officer, jason.shafer@eyesouthpartners.com.

About EyeSouth Partners

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, EyeSouth Partners (“EyeSouth”) is an eye care management services organization committed to partnering with leading physicians to build a premier network of eye care services throughout the U.S. EyeSouth’s partner practices’ clinical mission is to provide high quality medical and surgical specialty eye care. EyeSouth supports its affiliated practices and physician partners with strategic guidance, administrative resources, operating expertise, and capital with an absolute focus on clinical quality and a patient-first culture. EyeSouth’s affiliate network consists of over 210 doctors providing medical and surgical eye care services at over 115 locations throughout Georgia, Texas, Louisiana, Florida, Tennessee, Ohio, Kentucky and Alabama. EyeSouth is backed by Shore Capital Partners, a Chicago-based private equity firm. For more information about EyeSouth Partners, please visit: www.eyesouthpartners.com.

About Shore Capital Partners

Shore Capital, a Chicago-based private equity firm with offices in Nashville, is focused on microcap investments within the Healthcare, Food and Beverage, Business Services and Real Estate industries. Shore supports management partners with capital, business development expertise and industry knowledge to accelerate growth, fund acquisitions and generate value for shareholders. Shore targets investments in proven, successful private companies with superior management teams, stable cash flow and significant growth potential, including organic growth and growth through industry consolidation. Shore has $2 billion of equity capital under management through various investment vehicles. For more information, please visit: www.shorecp.com.