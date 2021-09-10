Avena partners with TheoryMesh to improve supply chain transparency and food safety

WINNIPEG, Manitoba--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avena Foods Limited, specialty miller of gluten-free pulse and Avena Purity Protocol oat ingredients in Western Canada, announces a new partnership with TheoryMesh Corp, provider of agriculture and food supply chain transparency solutions, to digitize food safety and traceability processes.

Avena has industry-leading food safety and traceability programs. The TheoryMesh software solution will allow Avena to offer its customers faster access to traceability and quality data than existing systems. For example, time required for recall simulation will be significantly reduced from hours to minutes, improving upon Avena’s longstanding commitment to the highest standards of food safety practice. It will also improve instantaneous capture, entry and secure storage of data, and integration with Avena’s other IT systems.

“We are excited to work with TheoryMesh to implement their solutions which will streamline our data handling and optimize our food safety processes. Using the TheoryMesh solution will reduce time in every step of our processes and will significantly improve our systems,” said Sneha Nathani VP of Food Safety and Quality Assurance at Avena Foods.

TheoryMesh is a Winnipeg based startup delivering solutions to manage data across agriculture and food supply chains. The TheoryMesh platform enables digitization of processes and capture and analysis of data to improve transparency, traceability and sustainability for processing companies.

“We are thrilled to work with Avena on digitizing their industry leading practices for food safety and transparency. With our solutions Avena will have better visibility into their production data and full, fast traceability through their supply chain,” said Chris Bunio, co-founder and CEO of TheoryMesh.

About Avena Foods

Avena Foods Limited is a specialty miller that provides food and beverage, pet food and nutraceutical manufacturers with sustainably grown and milled Avena Purity Protocol oat and functional gluten-free pulse (bean, chickpea, lentil and pea) ingredients. ‘For safe, healthy diets and a sustainable world.’

About TheoryMesh Corp

TheoryMesh Corp is an agri-food supply chain technology company focused on certification, transparency and sustainability through solutions for managing data across all production processes using machine learning and blockchain for advanced analytics and traceability.