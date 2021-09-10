Study.com and University of Phoenix Collaborate to Help Students Save Time and Money.

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--University of Phoenix has joined HR professionals at the SHRM Conference, West Hall, Booth #12063, and is sharing how over 750 University of Phoenix graduates have participated in a seamless and affordable alternative credit program designed to help students save money and graduate faster. The graduates accelerated their degree path using Study.com's College Accelerator solution, which gives access to more than 220 courses through Study.com that can be transferred towards a college degree.

“Study.com and University of Phoenix share a commitment to offering students an economical and efficient path for their educational journey as well as helping them maintain their focus on reaching their career goals,” said Chris Mancini, Chief Growth Officer at Study.com. “These graduates are part of our incredible program with University of Phoenix, which has helped students save significant cost and time to graduation.”

Thomas Shelton is one of those students. He recently earned his Bachelor of Science degree in management while working full-time at Comcast Corporation. He chose University of Phoenix because it had an established online college platform and offered classes that fit in his schedule. Shortly after starting his bachelor’s degree program, his academic adviser suggested that he consider using Study.com to save time and money toward his degree. Shelton found the Study.com platform easy to use, and he completed roughly 30 credits that he applied towards his degree.

“I wanted an online format that allowed me to take just one class at a time and University of Phoenix offered that,” Shelton explains. “Including Study.com in my educational experience kept me motivated with its user-friendly platform and I was able to fast-track my education. Most importantly, I was able to apply what I learned by improving my leadership skills and enhancing my critical thinking skills.”

The relationship between University of Phoenix and Study.com means the courses students take on Study.com transfer seamlessly and help fulfill their degree requirements at the University of Phoenix. Study.com offers more than 220 college credit recommended courses, over 50 of which are upper-division, that can be applied toward a University of Phoenix associate's or bachelor's degree and students can apply up to 87 credits from Study.com to University of Phoenix, lowering the total degree cost.

“Many of our students are working adults juggling school and other responsibilities and are looking for ways to save time and money,” said University of Phoenix Provost John Woods. “Study.com’s flexible on-demand platform has helped University of Phoenix students pursue their educational and career goals by providing a resource to save on tuition and classroom time.”

Study.com provides a flexible learning experience with short micro-video lessons allowing students to learn at their own pace and accelerate their course completion. Study.com’s College Accelerator courses meet equivalent academic standards to traditional higher education programs and have been evaluated and recommended credit by the American Council on Education (ACE) and the National College Credit Recommendation Service (NCCRS).

