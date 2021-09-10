Elliptic Labs Signs Contract With a Large Smartphone Customer

OSLO, Norway--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elliptic Labs (EuroNext Growth: ELABS.OL), a global AI software company and the world leader in AI Virtual Smart Sensors, has expanded its existing relationship with a large Asian smartphone OEM by signing a software license agreement for additional smartphone models. Those models will use Elliptic Labs’ INNER BEAUTY® AI Virtual Proximity Sensor to govern their proximity detection.

“Our current customers continue to include Elliptic Labs’ technology in new iterations and lines of smartphone models, demonstrating the market momentum of our INNER BEAUTY AI Virtual Proximity Sensor,” explained Laila Danielsen, CEO of Elliptic Labs. “Smartphone OEMs require innovative solutions that offer fresh design and more features while simultaneously driving down costs. Software solutions like Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform empower customers to create best-in-class devices while avoiding the supply chain concerns and increased costs associated with hardware components.”

INNER BEAUTY is a registered trademark of Elliptic Labs.

All other trademarks or service markets are the responsibility of their respective organizations.

About Elliptic Labs

Elliptic Labs is a global enterprise targeting the smartphone, laptop, IoT, and automotive markets. Founded in 2006 as a research spin-off from Norway’s Oslo University, the company’s patented AI software combines ultrasound and sensor-fusion algorithms to deliver intuitive 3D gesture, proximity, and presence sensing experiences. Its scalable AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform creates software-only sensors that are sustainable, eco-friendly, and already deployed in over 150 million devices around the world. Elliptic Labs is the only software company that has delivered detection capabilities using AI software, ultrasound, and sensor-fusion deployed at scale. It filed its IPO with the Euronext Growth Market in October 2020.

Elliptic Labs is headquartered in Norway with presence in the USA, China, South Korea, Taiwan, and Japan. Its technology and IP are developed in Norway and are solely owned by the company.