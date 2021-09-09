Chevron, Mercuria Announce CNG Fueling Network Joint Venture

SAN RAMON, Calif. & SARASOTA SPRINGS, N.Y. & HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Chevron U.S.A. Inc., a subsidiary of Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX), announced today the signing of definitive agreements to form a joint venture with Mercuria Energy Trading (Mercuria), one of the world’s largest integrated energy and commodities companies, to own and operate American Natural Gas LLC (ANG) and its network of 60 compressed natural gas (CNG) stations across the United States.

Chevron is building a large-scale, vertically integrated renewable natural gas business in the United States. Through its partnerships with Brightmark and California Bioenergy, Chevron is developing projects to produce renewable natural gas from dairy digesters across the country. The creation of this joint venture will allow Chevron to rapidly grow its renewable natural gas value chain, complementing its previously announced plan to open more than 30 Chevron-branded CNG stations by 2025.

“Chevron is committed to producing a tenfold increase in renewable natural gas volumes by 2025 compared to 2020 as part of our higher returns, lower carbon strategy,” said Andy Walz, Chevron’s president of Americas Fuels & Lubricants. “This acquisition will advance our renewable natural gas business in support of customers who want to reduce their carbon footprint.”

“Mercuria is pleased to partner with Chevron and ANG founder Andrew West in growing ANG’s fueling network and continuing to provide a best-in-class decarbonization solution to the medium- and heavy-duty vehicle market,” said Chief Investment Officer Brian A. Falik. “Chevron’s excellent reputation of customer service, and their like-minded commitment to investment in the energy transition, make them the perfect partner to expand the ANG footprint.”

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions.

About Chevron

Chevron is one of the world’s leading integrated energy companies. We believe affordable, reliable and ever-cleaner energy is essential to achieving a more prosperous and sustainable world. Chevron produces crude oil and natural gas; manufactures transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and additives; and develops technologies that enhance our business and the industry. To advance a lower-carbon future, we are focused on cost efficiently lowering our carbon intensity, increasing renewables and offsets in support of our business, and investing in low-carbon technologies that enable commercial solutions. More information about Chevron is available at www.chevron.com.

About Mercuria

Founded in 2004, Mercuria is one of the largest independent energy and commodity groups in the world. As an integrated group, Mercuria is present all along the commodity value chain with activities forming a balanced combination of trading flows, strategic assets and structuring solutions. With more than USD 100 billion in turnover, Mercuria has become one of the most active players in the energy and renewables markets. Over the next five years, the company will direct half of its investment towards the energy transition. For more information, visit www.mercuria.com.

