ROOT SPORTS, fuboTV Announce Distribution Agreement

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ROOT SPORTS, the TV home of the Seattle Mariners, Seattle Kraken and Portland Trail Blazers regional game telecasts, and fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, announced today an agreement for fuboTV to carry ROOT SPORTS ahead of the much-anticipated inaugural Seattle Kraken season and the return of the Portland Trail Blazers to ROOT SPORTS.

Through the deal, fuboTV will stream ROOT SPORTS’ extensive coverage of Northwest professional sports. ROOT SPORTS will have coverage of over 300 live regular season games of the Seattle Mariners, Seattle Kraken and Portland Trail Blazers, as well as other ancillary programming and behind-the-scenes content. The regional sports network (RSN) is available throughout the states of Washington, Oregon, Montana, Alaska and portions of Idaho. For a full coverage map visit Territory Map | ROOT SPORTS.

The addition of ROOT SPORTS strengthens fuboTV’s sports offering, which includes more than 50,000 live sporting events annually, with many streaming in 4K, and more regional sports networks in its base package than any other live TV streaming platform. The agreement also increases fuboTV’s local coverage in the Northwest, where it already carries ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC affiliates in Seattle and Portland alongside national sports networks ESPN, FS1, CBS Sports Network, the Pac-12 Networks and many more. In addition to sports, fuboTV also streams popular live entertainment and news programming and features more than 40,000 TV shows and movies on-demand each month.

“We could not be more excited to announce this deal with fuboTV,” said Nina Kinch, Vice President of Affiliate Relations for AT&T Sports Networks, managing partner of ROOT SPORTS. “We know that fans are eagerly anticipating the inaugural season of the Seattle Kraken and the return of the Portland Trail Blazers to ROOT SPORTS and the announcement of this new deal will give fans even more ways to get access to ROOT SPORTS and guarantee they have access to all Seattle Kraken, Portland Trail Blazers and Seattle Mariners games.”

“fuboTV is focused on bringing consumers their favorite hometown teams, alongside national and international sports coverage, and today’s partnership with ROOT SPORTS strengthens our offering in the Northwest,” said Ben Grad, Senior Vice President of Content Strategy and Acquisition for fuboTV. “We mirror fans’ excitement for the Seattle Kraken’s debut season, and we’re thrilled to bring fans in the Northwest streaming coverage of the Kraken alongside the Mariners and Trail Blazers. The addition of ROOT SPORTS means consumers can catch every game available for local telecast with fuboTV at an affordable price.”

About ROOT SPORTS

ROOT SPORTS™ is the television home of the Seattle Mariners, Seattle Kraken, Portland Trail Blazers, Seattle Seahawks, Portland Timbers, Seattle Seawolves, Gonzaga Bulldogs, and Big Sky Conference. The network delivers more than 500 live events each year across a five-state footprint. ROOT SPORTS is operated by AT&T Sports Networks, which operates regional sports networks in the Northwest, Pittsburgh, Rocky Mountain and Southwest regions. The four networks combined reach across 22 states and own exclusive rights to produce and distribute live events from more than 25 teams and conferences.

About fuboTV

With a mission to provide the world’s most thrilling sports-first live TV experience through the greatest breadth of premium content, interactivity and integrated wagering, fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) is focused on bringing to life its vision of a streaming platform that transcends the industry’s current virtual MVPD model. fuboTV Inc. operates in the U.S., Canada and Spain. Leveraging its proprietary data and technology platform optimized for live TV and sports viewership, fuboTV Inc. aims to turn passive viewers into active participants and define a new category of interactive sports and entertainment television. Through its cable TV replacement product, fuboTV, subscribers can stream a broad mix of 100+ live TV channels, including 74 of the top 100 Nielsen-ranked networks across sports, news and entertainment — more than any other live TV streaming platform (source: Nielsen Total Viewers, 2020). Subscribers can interact with fuboTV’s live streaming experience through predictive free-to-play games, which are integrated into select sports content.

Fubo Gaming Inc., a subsidiary of fuboTV Inc., expects to launch Fubo Sportsbook, a comprehensive sports entertainment experience through sports betting, in Q4 2021, subject to obtaining requisite regulatory approvals.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements of fuboTV Inc. (“fuboTV”) that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact are forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our market opportunity, business strategy and plans, the continued shift in consumer behavior and the expected launch of free to play games, FanView and Fubo Sportsbook]. The words “could,” “will,” “plan,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “approximate,” “expect,” “potential,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements that fuboTV makes due to a number of important factors, including but not limited to risks related to our pursuit and engagement in acquisitions; our actual operating results may differ significantly from our guidance; risks related to the Company’s access to capital and fundraising prospects to fund its ongoing operations and support its planned growth; the restrictions imposed by content providers on our distribution and marketing of our products and services; our reliance on third party platforms to operate certain aspects of our business; risks related to our technology, as well as cybersecurity and data privacy-related risks; our ability to achieve or maintain profitability; our revenue and gross profit are subject to seasonality; our operating results may fluctuate; our ability to attract and retain subscribers; we may not be able to license streaming content or other rights on acceptable terms; risks related to our ability to capitalize develop and market a sports wagering offering and the regulatory regime and related risks associated with such offering; risks related to the difficulty in measuring key metrics related to our business; risks related to the highly competitive nature of our industry; risks related to ongoing or future legal proceedings; and other risks, including the effects of industry, market, economic, political or regulatory conditions, future exchange and interest rates, and changes in tax and other laws, regulations, rates and policies, including the impact of COVID-19 on the broader market. Further risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements are discussed in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2021 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on August 11, 2021 and our other periodic filings with the SEC. We encourage you to read such risks in detail. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent fuboTV’s views as of the date of this press release. fuboTV anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. However, while it may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing fuboTV’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.