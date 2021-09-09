DFND Inc. Partners With JuJu Smith-Schuster to Release the First Ever Digital Performance Collectibles™ (DPCs), the Next Generation of NFTs

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DFND Inc. announced the release of its first-ever Digital Performance Collectibles™(DPCs) with JuJu Smith-Schuster, wide receiver for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

DFND and Smith-Schuster are taking NFTs to the next level. With immersive, fan-first experiences, blockchain-authenticated Digital Performance Collectibles™ will deliver long-term engagements and an innovative rewards-system based on statistical performances by JuJu and his team during the 2021-22 NFL season.

“This isn’t for everybody. We know that,” said Smith-Schuster. “But for those fans who want to go ‘next level’ with me and ‘ride-or-die’ with the team, this will be an amazing experience. It’s going to be lit.”

The Team JuJu DPCs and rewards will include visual art, access to digital and real-world experiences, Team JuJu apparel, rare trading cards from Team JuJu’s private collection, JuJu autographed memorabilia and more.

“Our proprietary technology and gamification engine allow us to reimagine the digital collectibles space and the ecosystem fueling it,” said Craig Amazeen, CEO & Founder of DFND. “And with a super-creator like JuJu, who is all about winning first and fan engagement a close second, we are able to deliver high-value assets, ‘ride-or-die’ experiences and a social construct for his fans and collectors while positioning JuJu and our platform for the evolving metaverse.”

Powered by DASE™ technology from Personal Digital Spaces, the premier, blockchain-enabled API platform for licensing of digital content, Digital Performance Collectibles (DPCs) offer on-the-blockchain certification, immutable proof-of-ownership, minimal impact on the environment, and a resolution for Intellectual Property and copyright issues plaguing current NFTs. DPCs can also have enhanced value and later rewards added over time, allowing the relationship between JuJu and his fans to be truly dynamic.

JuJu’s DPCs can be purchased directly on ebay.com, eliminating the need for crypto wallets or third-party applications. In a major step forward for the accessibility and convenience to these types of collectibles, JuJu becomes the first professional athlete to create a digital performance collectible storefront on eBay’s powerful ecommerce platform.

ABOUT DFND

DFND Inc. is a disruptive creative and technology company, specializing in immersive engagement, gamified systems and impactful all facets of fandom and fanaticism.

ABOUT JUJU SMITH-SCHUSTER

JuJu Smith-Schuster is a wide receiver for the Pittsburgh Steelers of the National Football League (NFL). He played college football at USC, where he was a Rose Bowl champion in his junior year, before declaring for the 2017 NFL Draft. He was selected by the Steelers in the second round of the draft.

Smith-Schuster is the holder of several NFL records, including being the youngest player ever to reach 2,500 career receiving yards and the first player to have two offensive touchdowns of at least 97 yards. He also holds several Steelers franchise records. Off-the-field, he is also known for his social media presence and affinity for esports. In 2019, Smith-Schuster was ranked as one of the NFL's most marketable players.