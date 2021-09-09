AM Best Affirms Issuer Credit Rating of Sompo International Holdings Ltd.

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a” (Excellent) of Sompo International Holdings Ltd. (SIH) (Pembroke, Bermuda). Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IRs) of “a-” (Excellent), which are guaranteed by SIH. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. (See below for a detailed list of the Long-Term IRs.)

The following Long-Term IRs have been affirmed with stable outlooks:

Sompo International Holdings Ltd.—

-- “a-” (Excellent) on $335 million 7% senior unsecured notes, due 2034 (issued by Endurance Specialty Holdings Ltd. and guaranteed by Sompo International Holdings Ltd.)

-- “a-” (Excellent) on $300 million 4.7% senior unsecured notes, due 2022 (issued by Montpelier Re Holdings Ltd. and guaranteed by Sompo International Holdings Ltd.)

