Speedway Motorsports Partners with GigLabs to Launch RaceDayNFT.com, the First Fan-Focused Motorsports NFT Marketplace

10,000 commemorative Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race ticket NFTs, including 500 golden ticket NFTs*, will be available at 1 p.m. ET on Monday, Sept. 13, for FREE at RaceDayNFT.com (Photo: Business Wire)

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In partnership with GigLabs, Speedway Motorsports has created RaceDayNFT.com, a first-of-its-kind motorsports NFT marketplace for race fans. The new marketplace will launch with a featured collection of 10,000 Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race commemorative ticket NFTs, including 500 randomly selected golden ticket NFTs, available for free on Monday, Sept. 13, at 1 p.m. ET.*

Additional digital collections featured on RaceDayNFT.com will showcase the upcoming 2021 NASCAR Cup Series playoff races at Speedway Motorsports venues Bristol Motor Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway and Texas Motor Speedway. A new collection will be released in the marketplace during each respective race week, driving excitement toward some of NASCAR’s most anticipated playoff events starting with the Sept. 18 Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol.

“We’re always challenging ourselves to create new ways to entertain race fans, and RaceDayNFT.com is yet another example of the innovation we’re bringing to the fan experience,” said Mike Burch, Chief Strategy Officer with Speedway Motorsports. “From diecasts to souvenir programs to hero cards, collectibles have been a way for NASCAR fans to connect with their favorite sport for decades. Now RaceDayNFT.com will be a user-friendly digital marketplace created to buy, sell and auction the next generation of collectible merchandise.”

An NFT (non-fungible token) is a unique digital collectible (such as an image or video) that is officially licensed and recorded on the blockchain to demonstrate proof of ownership. RaceDayNFT.com will feature a variety of these collectibles for race fans, with the first series focused on the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol. In addition to the commemorative ticket NFTs made available Monday at 1 p.m., Bristol Motor Speedway will unveil artwork Monday morning for additional NFTs in the inaugural collection, including a Limited Edition NFT for sale ahead of the race and an At The Track NFT that can be claimed by fans on property during race weekend. The rarest collectibles in the BMS series will be two Winner’s Edition NFTs which will debut after the race. One will be produced for the driver who wins America’s Night Race, and an identical version will be sold at auction.

Additional collections released at later dates will celebrate the Sept. 26 South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the Oct. 10 Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway and the Oct. 17 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway.

“We’re excited to partner with Speedway Motorsports to launch RaceDayNFT.com and bring a completely new and innovative collector experience to race fans,” said GigLabs CEO and co-founder Douglas Dimola. “NFTs are the next generation of collectibles in motorsports, and our platform ensures that fans get the best user experience when it comes to buying and collecting NFTs on the blockchain.”

GigLabs helps enterprise brands build lasting relationships with consumers through NFT strategy, development and building personalized experiences through NFTs. GigLabs' proprietary NFT Bridge platform is being used by Speedway Motorsports to create and operate its NFT marketplace. NFT Bridge helps brands remove the complexity of smart contracts, blockchain integration, NFT token design and management, and event services.

To learn more, visit www.RaceDayNFT.com.

* Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race collectible ticket NFTs are NOT good for admission to the Sept. 18 NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

About Speedway Motorsports:

Speedway Motorsports is a leading marketer, promoter and sponsor of motorsports entertainment in the United States. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the following premier facilities: Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway, Texas Motor Speedway and Kentucky Speedway. Speedway Motorsports provides souvenir merchandising services through its SMI Properties subsidiaries; manufactures and distributes smaller-scale, modified racing cars and parts through its U.S. Legend Cars International subsidiary; and produces and broadcasts syndicated motorsports programming to radio stations nationwide through its Performance Racing Network subsidiary.

About GigLabs

Founded in 2017, GigLabs is on a mission to empower brands to enhance their intellectual property to generate additional revenue streams, increase customer engagement and offer more value to their fans through the strategic use of non-fungible tokens (NFTs). The company partners with brands, agencies and creators to provide easy-to-use tools for generating, minting, and selling NFTs that can be presented within fully customizable brand experiences.

Built by the GigLabs’ team of experienced blockchain developers and NFT enthusiasts, the API-driven NFT Bridge platform delivers flexible and scalable NFT tools that allow any brand to build any NFT experience imaginable.

RareRooms is GigLabs’ customizable 3D immersive gallery for showcasing NFTs - digital collectibles, art and more - that’s integrated across multiple blockchains.

For more information, visit https://www.giglabs.io/.