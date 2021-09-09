CORRECTING and REPLACING GigaMonster Networks Launches Its Advanced Universal Access Network at Water Street Tampa

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Please replace the release with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions.

The updated release reads:

GIGAMONSTER NETWORKS LAUNCHES ITS ADVANCED UNIVERSAL ACCESS NETWORK AT WATER STREET TAMPA

GigaMonster Networks, (“GigaMonster”) one of the nation’s leading fiber-based network providers to multi-tenant properties and mixed-use communities, announces that it has launched the nation’s most advanced wired and wireless network at Water Street Tampa, the nine-million-square-foot mixed-use community development transforming Tampa, Florida. Designed on the principles of walkability, sustainability, connectivity, technology and wellness, Water Street Tampa is an innovative project being developed by Strategic Property Partners, LLC (“SPP”), a joint venture between Cascade Investments and Jeff Vinik.

GigaMonster is managing the Water Street Tampa communications corridor and district fiber network that will serve as the central nervous system connecting the technology that powers the district. Further, GigaMonster has launched its industry leading Universal Access Network (“UAN”) throughout Water Street Tampa.

Lee Schaffler, Chief Portfolio Officer at SPP, states, “GigaMonster’s UAN allows people who live, work, visit and study at Water Street Tampa to stay connected on their own private network as they seamlessly move throughout the community. Water Street Tampa is one of the most innovative, connected developments in the world, and a first-class network is crucial to the experience we created.”

GigaMonster’s UAN platform incorporates industry leading partners, including Google’s Orion Wifi wireless-carrier roaming platform, DIRECTV’s entertainment packages for both residential and commercial buildings, and CommScope’s suite of wireless, wired, and IoT products, to name a few. The platform spans every building at Water Street Tampa — from the new trophy office tower, Thousand & One, to the many luxury residential offerings, such as Heron and Cora — as well as the beautifully landscaped public spaces.

Raj Gajwani, Director, Orion Wifi @ Area 120 at Google, states, “We are excited to be incorporated into GigaMonster’s robust UAN platform at Water Street Tampa. As Orion Wifi’s first beta partner, GigaMonster and Water Street Tampa have paved the way in defining what connectivity should look like across an entire community in multiple building types.”

Creating Connected Communities

GigaMonster’s UAN platform takes connectivity to new heights, allowing for innovative high-tech communities with the capacity to handle increasingly large amounts of bandwidth and IP-based applications such as smart home technology and emergency management systems. GigaMonster’s UAN will bring unprecedented Internet connection to all tenants, promoting a modern, vibrant culture that enriches the urban neighborhood experience at Water Street Tampa. GigaMonster’s state-of-the-art, seamless 5G Wifi infrastructure promotes staying connected throughout the neighborhood while reaching all amenities and activities.

GigaMonster collaborated with SPP and Water Street Tampa’s technology innovation partner, WhiteSpace, to create this standard setting network platform. “GigaMonster has provided Water Street Tampa with one of the world’s most innovative community network platforms and developed a partnership model that is a win win for tenants, partners, and providers alike.” says Mike Smith, founder and CEO of WhiteSpace Building Technology Advisors.

“We’re excited to bring GigaMonster’s superior connectivity and unprecedented network designs to Water Street Tampa,” said Bill Dodd, co-founder and CEO of GigaMonster. “Our UAN platform brings a next-level experience for users, including expanded bandwidth capacities, pervasive wireless and wired connectivity, private LTE, multicarrier 5G connectivity.”

About GigaMonster Networks

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, GigaMonster Networks, LLC, (“GigaMonster”) provides its industry leading Universal Access Network® to multifamily communities, commercial buildings, and mixed-use developments in 50+ major U.S. markets at speeds up to 10 Gbps. GigaMonster’s Universal Access Network® is the first of its kind, providing its building partners with a robust, enterprise-grade network that meets all the IP-connectivity needs throughout their buildings and outdoor spaces. As one of the nation’s fastest-growing gigabit multi-tenant network providers, GigaMonster offers the best customer experience available, delivering higher occupancies, longer retention rates, and increased property values. GigaMonster is both a Barings and Blackstone portfolio company. To learn more, visit www.gigamonster.net.

About Strategic Property Partners

Strategic Property Partners, LLC (“SPP”) is a full-service real estate developer, owner and operator focused on world-class execution, innovation and creating high-quality experiential places. SPP’s first project, Water Street Tampa, is being developed on over 56 acres of contiguous land the company owns in downtown Tampa along the waterfront. The phased Water Street Tampa development project commenced vertical construction in 2018 and is revitalizing the downtown Tampa core into an urban, mixed-use waterfront district consisting of approximately nine million square feet of new commercial, residential, hospitality, cultural, entertainment, educational, and retail uses, totaling over $3.5 billion in private investment from SPP. The company is owned and capitalized through a partnership between Cascade Investment LLC, and Jeff Vinik. For more information on Water Street Tampa, visit www.waterstreettampa.com.

About Whitespace Building Technology Advisors

As a single-source advisor, WhiteSpace works with innovative owners, developers, and architects to think differently about building technology. WhiteSpace provides technology solutions that lead to cost-effective and operationally efficient results. With a foundation firmly rooted in strong character and stronger relationships, WhiteSpace’s products are our service and expertise. For more information on WhiteSpace Building Technology Advisors, visit https://www.whitespacebt.com/.