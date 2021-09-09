Eltropy & The Mortgage Collaborative Partner to Bring Texting to the Mortgage Industry

MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Mortgage Collaborative, the nation's largest independent mortgage cooperative, announced the addition of Eltropy, an award-winning compliant and secure digital communications platform for Financial Institutions, to bring Text Messaging to the mortgage industry.

"We are proud to announce the addition of Eltropy to The Mortgage Collaborative and our Preferred Partner Network," said Rich Swerbinsky, president and chief operating officer at The Mortgage Collaborative. "Eltropy empowers lenders and borrowers with compliant direct Text Messaging that help facilitate a superior lending process for today’s digital consumers.”

“We are honored to be partnering with The Mortgage Collaborative and to make Eltropy available to their lender members,” added Ashish Garg, CEO and Founder of Eltropy. “We look forward to the future of our collaboration as well as kicking it off at The Mortgage Collaborative's Summer Conference in Rancho Palos Verdes later this month.”

The Mortgage Collaborative network is more than 240 lenders strong, with an aggregate annual origination volume of over $500 billion. The lender network is supported by a preferred partner network of organizations that specialize within each facet of the mortgage life cycle. The association is rewriting the playbook on the cooperative model and their network caters to lenders of all sizes, with a strong mix of independent mortgage brokers and community banks and depositories.

“Since learning of The Mortgage Collaborative a few years back, the association has quickly become the premier collaborative association in the industry,” said Danny Wallentine, senior director of sales for mortgage lending at Eltropy. “I am so excited for our teams to be working together and can’t wait to help other lenders see the power that Eltropy can provide their teams and borrowers.”

Named the Best Text Messaging Solution for Credit Unions by CUNA Strategic Services in 2019, Eltropy currently serves over 200 Financial Institutions of all asset sizes nationwide. Designed to meet the demands of the entire Financial Institution, Eltropy is used by marketing, collections, lending, call center, in-branch, HR and payment teams with a longstanding commitment to providing the best service to its customers.

About Eltropy

Eltropy enables Financial Institutions to digitally engage in a secure and compliant way. Using our world-class digital communications platform, Lenders, Credit Unions, Banks, Debt Collectors, Insurance Companies, and FinTechs can improve operations, engagement and productivity. Eltropy also integrates with core platforms, such as Ellie Mae Encompass, and uses Analytics to provide engagement insights. For more information about Eltropy, please visit eltropy.com.

About The Mortgage Collaborative

Based in San Diego, The Mortgage Collaborative was founded in 2013 to empower mortgage lenders across the country with better financial execution, reduced costs, enhanced expertise, improved compliance, and to help its members access the dynamic and changing consumer base in America. The association is managed by its founding members: John Robbins, CMB; David Kittle, CMB; Gary Acosta, CEO of the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP); and Jim Park, former chair of the Asian Real Estate Association of America (AREAA). Robbins and Kittle are former chairmen of the Mortgage Bankers Association of America (MBA). For more information, visit mortgagecollaborative.com.