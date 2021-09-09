Ally Biotech Enters Arizona Market

PAYSON, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ally Biotech, a provider of leading-edge bioactive delivery solutions for cannabinoids, today announced its patent-pending Lipofusion™ delivery technology has entered the Arizona market. The Company recently finalized a manufacturing partnership with vertically integrated cannabis operation Desert Medical Campus, Inc., doing business as Uncle Herbs Medibles

Ally Biotech brings next generation oral delivery technologies to the cannabinoid market, empowering brands to become industry gamechangers.

Through the partnership, Ally Biotech will utilize its exclusive nanoliposomal technology to manufacture water soluble products under the Desert Medical Campus license. Specializing in liposomal encapsulation, Ally Biotech’s raw material protects bioactives from degradation in the digestive system and provides effective and increased absorption on the cellular level.

Together, Ally Biotech and Desert Medical Campus will collaborate on new product development and highly bioavailable custom formulations including an original line of flavored shots.

“The new wave of cannabis consumers value rapid-onset products that are consistent and safe. Ally Biotech science leverages these desired attributes to produce profound advantages for the customer and satisfy untapped market categories,” stated Star Simmons, co-founder and director at Ally Biotech.

Differing from conventional nanoemulsion techniques, Ally Biotech’s patent-pending Lipofusion™ delivery matrix marks the intersection of nanotechnology and liposomal science.

“Desert Medical Campus is known for pioneering new technologies and bringing first-of-its-kind products to market. By aligning with Ally Biotech, we will continue to solidify our brand portfolio as a true differentiator in the Arizona market,” stated Pam Donner, COO of Desert Medical Campus.

Established in 2013, Desert Medical Campus is home to a market-leading cannabis soft gel capsule operation that brought the first THC-infused gel caps to dispensary shelves under its Chill Pill Collection.

Ally Biotech is already in the final stages of manufacturing raw material for a new Chill Pill in a powder tablet. Desert Medical Campus plans to launch these products in Q4 2021.

For more information on Ally Biotech visit AllyBiotech.com.

About Ally Biotech:

Headquartered in Payson, Arizona, Ally Biotech offers bioactive delivery solutions to leading manufacturers and dispensaries of cannabis products.

The Company’s patent pending Lipofusion™ delivery technology combines nanotechnology and liposomal science to speed product differentiation and innovation. Ally Biotech offers product development services, and manufacturing-ready, water soluble Lipofusion™ THC that can be utilized as a raw ingredient in powder or liquid form in a variety of products. All of the company’s products undergo rigorous testing for purity, potency, safety and efficacy at third-party laboratories. For more information, visit AllyBiotech.com.

About Desert Medical Campus, Inc:

Desert Medical Campus, Inc is a vertically integrated company that is involved with virtually all aspects of the cannabis and hemp industries, including cultivation, processing, manufacturing, product and brand development, and dispensary operations. The company owns or has been integrally involved with the development of some of the leading, and most award-winning brands in the nation. Desert Medical Campus, Inc is headquartered in Payson, Arizona, and serves clients nationwide.

