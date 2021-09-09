ESG Clean Energy Provides Exclusive IP License to Viking Energy for Use of Carbon-Capture System in all of Canada

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ESG Clean Energy, LLC (“ESG”), developers of Net Zero Carbon Footprints and clean energy solutions for distributed power generation, announced today it has signed a licensing deal with Viking Energy Group, Inc. (“Viking”) (OTCQB: VKIN), a majority-owned subsidiary of Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE Amex: CEI), for exclusive rights to use ESG’s CO2-free power generation technology in all of Canada.

The agreement allows Viking to use ESG's patent rights and know-how related to stationary electric power generation, including methods to utilize heat and capture carbon dioxide. The license is exclusive for all of Canada (unlimited number of systems), and non-exclusive for up to twenty-five locations in the United States.

The ESG Clean Energy System is designed to generate clean electricity from internal combustion engines and utilize waste heat to capture ⁓ 100% of the carbon dioxide (CO2) emitted from the engine without loss of efficiency, and in a manner to facilitate the production of precious commodities (e.g. distilled/ de-ionized water; UREA (NH4); ammonia (NH3); ethanol; and methanol) for sale.

“Securing a license arrangement on this scale is a major milestone for ESG Clean Energy,” said Nick Scuderi, president of ESG Clean Energy. “This agreement enables ESG to not only expand our power generation business, but also allows us to provide more effective energy solutions outside the United States by leveraging the experience, expertise and relationships within the entire Viking and Camber organization.”

The ESG system is truly unique with its ability to create a Net Zero carbon outcome from a conventional, natural gas, internal combustion engine without loss of efficiency.

Exhaust gas contains a significant amount of water vapor and CO2 as naturally occurring byproducts of the combustion process. By separating those two elements, the ESG system can produce distilled water and other commodities.

As a result, Net Zero Carbon Footprint power production is achieved.

Besides electrical power generation, the ESG system can also be utilized in a number of different environments, including:

Plastics Recycling Operations - Can be made more affordable and safer for the environment by providing low-cost, CO2-free heat that is critical to its processing.

Nitrogen Removal - Can be done more efficiently and cleanly. Nitrogen can cause algae blooms in wastewater treatment plants and is a risk to human health, so its removal has become an emerging, worldwide concern.

Stranded Natural Gas Wells - Can be effectively converted from non-operating revenue producers to operating revenue producers by incorporating the ESG system into its production process.

Microgrids - Can be made more reliable in times of emergency with the distributed power abilities of ESG power generation when regional grids go down.

Data Centers - Can provide large data centers with clean low-cost energy in a relatively small package

Crypto Mining Operations - Can meet the energy demands of crypto mining operations without emitting carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.

For more information about ESG Clean Energy, please visit www.ESGcleanEnergy.com.

About ESG Clean Energy, LLC

ESG Clean Energy, LLC (ESG) develops Net Zero Carbon Footprints and clean energy solutions for businesses and power providers using natural gas. The ESG system utilizes patented, off-the-shelf technology to efficiently produce electricity while capturing and converting 100% of the carbon dioxide and water vapor, which can be used in the production of various commodities, such as distilled water, ethanol, and urea. More information about ESG Clean Energy, its technology, and its current projects can be found at www.ESGcleanEnergy.com.