Optomec Receives 5 Machine Order for 3D Printed Electronics Production at OEM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Optomec Inc. today announced that one of its long-time production customers recently purchased another five (5) Aerosol Jet 3D Electronics Printers, bringing its total count over time to 15 systems. The $1+ million order is part of a production ramp plan that will grow to more than 25 systems over the next 12 months.

The customer is a leading global manufacturer of electronic systems and other advanced technology products, with more than $20 Billion in annual sales. They have been using Optomec’s patented Aerosol Jet 3D Printed Electronics solution in production since 2018 for advanced semiconductor packaging applications in a proprietary mobile device end-product.

“This most recent multi-system 3D Additive Electronics order is further testimony to the production viability of Optomec’s solutions,” said David Ramahi, Optomec CEO. “We look forward to supporting this industry-leading user as they continue to grow their fleet of production systems, and likewise replicating this proof statement with others in need of next-generation semiconductor packaging solutions.”

Optomec’s patented Aerosol Jet 3D Electronics Printers are an Additive Electronics solution uniquely capable of directly printing high resolution conductive circuitry, with feature sizes as small as 10 microns. The process is further differentiated by its ability to print onto non-planar substrates and fully 3-dimensional end-parts. Production applications include direct printing of 3D Antenna, 3D Sensors, Medical Electronics, Semiconductor Packaging and Display Assembly.

A primary high-value use case in Semiconductor Packaging is the printing of 3D Interconnects to connect chips to other chips, traditional circuit boards and even directly integrated into end-products, such as wearables. In this case, the process replaces legacy wire-bonding due to its advantages in terms of smaller space claim, lower loss (especially in high frequency and mmWave) and greater mechanical reliability.

Optomec is a privately-held, rapidly growing supplier of Additive Manufacturing systems. Optomec’s patented Aerosol Jet Systems for printed electronics, and LENS and Huffman brand 3D Printers for metal component production and repair, are used by industry to reduce product cost and improve performance. Together, these unique printing solutions work with the broadest spectrum of functional materials, ranging from electronic inks to structural metals and even biological matter. Optomec has delivered more than 500 of its proprietary Additive Manufacturing systems to more than 200 marquee customers around the world, for production applications in the electronics, energy, life sciences and aerospace industries. Our users include countless blue-chip manufacturing companies, such as GE, Samsung, Raytheon, Siemens, Lockheed and LiteOn, as well as the US Air Force, US Navy, US Army and NASA. For more information, visit optomec.com.

LENS is a registered trademark of Sandia National Labs; Aerosol Jet is a registered trademark of Optomec, Inc.