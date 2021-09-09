CAIS Welcomes Apollo to SALT NY Alternative Investments Track

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CAIS, the leading alternative investment platform, today announced that Apollo will be participating in the CAIS Alternative Investments Track at SALT NY. Apollo is a global alternative investment manager with more than $472 billion in AUM.

“ The CAIS Platform has brought us scale and access to an engaged financial advisor community, enabling us to grow and diversify our shareholder base,” said Sanjay Patel, Chairman International and Senior Partner of Private Equity of Apollo Management, which has established investment funds in the credit, private equity, and real assets markets.

The CAIS alternative investments track at SALT will feature Apollo and other top-tier managers and investors in several panels including, ‘How to Access & Unlock the Growth Opportunities of Private Markets’ and ‘Impact is Everything, Everything is Impact. From Optional to Essential.’ Within the track, advisors will have the opportunity to earn continuing education credits for the Certified Financial Planner (CFP) and Chartered Institute of Management Accounts (CIMA) certification programs.

“ Apollo is aligned with our mission to empower financial advisors with the knowledge they need to allocate to alternative investments,” said Matt Brown, Founder and CEO of CAIS. “ We are pleased to welcome Apollo to participate in our exclusive alternative investments track at SALT NY.”

About Apollo

Apollo is a high-growth, global alternative asset manager. We seek to provide our clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid and opportunistic. Through our investment activity across our fully integrated platform, we serve the retirement income and financial return needs of our clients, and we offer innovative capital solutions to businesses. Our patient, creative, knowledgeable approach to investing aligns our clients, businesses we invest in, our employees and the communities we impact, to expand opportunity and achieve positive outcomes. As of June 30, 2021, Apollo had approximately $472 billion of assets under management. To learn more, please visit www.apollo.com.

About CAIS

CAIS is the leading alternative investment platform for financial advisors who seek improved access to and education about alternative investment funds and products. CAIS provides financial advisors with a broad selection of alternative investment strategies, including hedge funds, private equity, private credit, real estate, digital assets, and structured notes, allowing them to capitalize on opportunities and/or withstand ever-changing markets. Additionally, CAIS provides an industry-leading learning system, CAIS IQ, that helps advisors learn faster, remember longer and improve client outcomes.

All funds listed on CAIS undergo Mercer’s independent due diligence and ongoing monitoring. Mercer diligence reports and fund ratings are available to advisors on the CAIS password-protected platform. CAIS streamlines the end-to-end transaction process through digital subscriptions and integrated reporting with Fidelity, Schwab and Pershing, making investing in alternatives simple.

Founded in 2009, CAIS, a fintech leader, is empowers over 4,200+ unique advisor firms/teams who oversee more than $2T+ in network assets. Since inception, CAIS has facilitated over $13B+ in transaction volume. CAIS is the first truly open marketplace where financial advisors and asset managers engage and transact directly on a massive scale.

