Priority Health partners with Virgin Pulse to deliver more innovative and engaging member wellbeing experience

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Priority Health, a nationally recognized nonprofit health plan, announced today that it has partnered with Virgin Pulse, the leading global provider leader of technology-based health and wellbeing solutions, as part of its member engagement and wellbeing initiative. Starting in early 2022, the Virgin Pulse platform will become the new engine for the Priority Health Wellbeing Hub to create a more personal, engaging experience for all Commercial, Individual and Medicare members.

The Virgin Pulse platform is focused on creating long-term behavior changes by proactively engaging users in cultivating daily habits that improve outcomes across all aspects of their health and wellbeing. With the Wellbeing Hub powered by Virgin Pulse, members can look forward to an experience that starts with free health assessments that drive more personalized programming, content, and gamification-style activities, including challenges, health journeys, daily cards, healthy habit tracking and more that motivate members to focus on their health. As a result, 80% of Virgin Pulse members reported they developed healthy habits that have led to positive change and health outcomes.

“We understand that the wellbeing of our members starts at home with each decision they make in their daily routines, and we want to make it easier for people to take action toward their personal goals by providing tools and resources that empower them on their health journeys,” said Praveen Thadani, president, Priority Health. “Our partnership with Virgin Pulse allows us to continue meeting the needs of our members through innovative, best-in-class solutions that will drive better individual outcomes for our members, while reducing the cost of care by creating a healthier population.”

This partnership will also provide more targeted and affordable options for employers who will benefit from enhanced reporting that delivers actionable insights, as well as strategic consultation from the integrated Priority Health and Virgin Pulse team.

“Priority Health is continually raising the bar in advancing health and wellbeing for individuals and employers and that has never been more important or urgent than right now,” said Chris Michalak, CEO of Virgin Pulse. “We are proud to power Priority Health’s Wellbeing Hub and look forward to building on their innovation to support people across the full care continuum, from building healthy habits, behaviors and lifestyles, to integrating with Priority Health’s management of complex health conditions.”

The partnership with Virgin Pulse underscores Priority Health’s commitment to delivering integrated care for all members and continuing to find innovative ways to meet the needs of the communities it serves. Following the Priority Health app, Cost Estimator, myStrength and Brook, the Virgin Pulse platform is the latest technological advancement Priority Health is offering members that provides a customized experience.

For more information on Priority Health, visit www.priorityhealth.com.

About Priority Health:

With over 30 years in business, Priority Health is the second largest health plan in Michigan, offering a broad portfolio of health benefits options for employer groups and individuals, including Medicare and Medicaid plans. Serving more than a million members each year and offering a broad network of primary care physicians in Michigan, Priority Health continues to be recognized as a leader for quality, customer service, transparency and product innovation. Learn more about affordable, quality health coverage options from Priority Health.

About Virgin Pulse

Virgin Pulse is the global leader and premier provider of digital health and wellbeing SaaS solutions and services focused on driving health outcomes and reducing healthcare costs. Featuring the industry’s only true Homebase for Health™ that unifies and simplifies the health journey, Virgin Pulse fuses high-tech, high-touch, predictive analytics, AI and data to support clients and members across the entire health, wellbeing and benefits lifecycle—from screening and risk assessment to activation, behavior change and the adoption of sustainable, healthy habits to benefits navigation, condition management, gaps in care closure and digital therapeutics guidance. Today, 13 million+ users in more than 190 countries rely on Virgin Pulse’s digital and live solutions to change their lives—and businesses—for good. To learn more, visit VirginPulse.com and follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.