Parx Interactive Adds Two Champions to Their Digital Media Division

BENSALEM, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Parx Interactive, one of the leading mobile Casino and Sportsbooks in Pennsylvania, today announced another two high-profile brand ambassadors that have decided to join their team, Rich Gannon and Eddie Alvarez.

Philadelphia native Rich Gannon, former NFL MVP and four-time Pro Bowler, as well as St. Joe’s Prep and University of Delaware graduate, and 16 year veteran announcer with CBS Sports, joins with UFC and Bellator Lightweight Champion Eddie Alvarez as the newest Parx Brand Ambassadors. Alvarez is also a Philadelphia native and comes out of Northeast Catholic holding 40 (as of September 2021) professional wins. Alvarez is actively fighting for ONE CHAMPIONSHIP.

As Brand Ambassadors, Gannon and Alvarez will represent Parx Interactive on social media with content ranging from podcasts to long and short form videos. Additionally, they will make personal appearances on behalf of Parx Interactive at various events.

“Associating with these two highly respected, well-known champions will continue our efforts as we witness the convergence of sports betting, sports content and social media,” said Matthew Cullen, Senior Vice President of Parx iGaming and Sports. “We are committed to be at the leading edge of this convergence to engage sports fans and provide them with the content they demand from the names they respect.”

“Rich Gannon is known for producing educating, engaging content as an athlete and as a TV host,” said Gil Bushkin, Senior Director of Parx Interactive Marketing. “When we sat with Rich and heard his take on the NFL and his insider knowledge gained from 18 NFL seasons and 16 years as a national broadcaster, we knew he could deliver content our customers would love to see.”

Eddie Alvarez was targeted by Parx Interactive for his wide appeal among young adult sports fans, especially those interested in widely popular mixed martial arts. “Eddie is well connected with his fan base and is highly respected for his knowledge and fan engagement,” said Parx Interactive’s Matthew Cullen. “Eddie understands what we are all about and how to deliver to content hungry Parx fans across all our platforms.”

Gannon and Alvarez join other Parx Interactive Brand Ambassadors such as media personality Natalie Egenolf, Sportscaster Dei Lynam, and popular radio host Sam Wilson. “We’re not done adding Brand Ambassadors to our team at Parx Interactive,” said Gil Bushkin of Parx. “Like good professional sports General Managers, we are constantly looking for those who will round out our team to keep Parx Interactive at the forefront of sports content, sports betting and digital media.” Added Matthew Cullen, “Our newly formed digital media division is built to create fun and engaging bite-size content across not only sports, but also across lifestyle, which helps our customers experience all the Parx Interactive brand has to offer.”

ABOUT PARX INTERACTIVE®

Parx Interactive® is a wholly owned subsidiary of Greenwood Gaming & Entertainment and features retail sports betting with a 7,500 square foot world-class sportsbook at Parx Casino. Parx Interactive operates best in class iGaming and online/mobile first sports betting products in Pennsylvania and New Jersey and recently launched products in Michigan. For more information on Parx Interactive®, visit www.parxcasino.com.