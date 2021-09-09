Luxury Shoe Designer Tamara Mellon Selects Markacy to lead its Digital Strategy and Drive Brand Awareness

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Markacy, a digital strategy and marketing firm based in New York City, announced that it has partnered with the Tamara Mellon brand, a global luxury footwear and accessories company, to help drive its e-commerce growth fueled by the increasing consumer demand for its luxury shoes and accessories.

“We are thrilled to be working with Tamara Mellon who is changing the game in their industry as the first truly e-commerce-driven luxury direct-to-consumer (DTC) business that was built from the ground up,” said Chris Jones, Managing Partner and Co-founder of Markacy. “Having a robust digital operation in the luxury, fashion and apparel industry is more important than ever. We look forward to working together to make Tamara Mellon a household name and we are confident in our ability to help the brand reach its tremendous potential.”

Tamara Mellon, a company created by its namesake and former co-founder of Jimmy Choo, is making luxury handcrafted leather shoes and accessories, made by family-run factories in Italy, more accessible to consumers. The brand’s innovative approach to product development and manufacturing, as well as its DTC strategy, makes it a unique brand in the luxury footwear space. Tamara Mellon has brick-and-mortar retail locations in New York and Los Angeles. The company also provides one-on-one stylist-led virtual customer service by appointment and its primary retail location is the one that’s available to all – its website.

Jill Layfield, CEO of Tamara Mellon added: “Markacy’s demonstrated knowledge and expertise in helping scale e-commerce operations, drive revenue growth and enhance brand awareness are already yielding impressive results. We’re excited to see Markacy’s innovative strategy evolve and are looking forward to our continued work together.”

The brand tapped Markacy for the firm’s expertise in paid social media strategy and paid search strategy to amplify its e-commerce presence, drive revenue growth, and continue bringing the designer closer to her customers.

The partnership highlights over a single quarter include:

162% increase in Return on Ad Spend (“ROAS”) through Google paid search

77% increase in total weekly revenue through paid media

72% increase in Facebook-generated revenue

77% improvement in the overall conversion rate (CVR)

Collaboration with model and actress Irina Shayk that significantly contributed to raising brand awareness and new customer acquisition

Markacy is disrupting the digital marketing industry by helping both new and established brands solidify and supercharge their e-commerce strategy through its revenue-driven approach. Its experienced team works collaboratively to digitally transform the business of DTC brands through Facebook and Google advertising, Amazon storefront optimization, holistic media strategy, search engine optimization, and creative services, among others. Markacy’s clients include fashion and apparel, personal care, health, beauty, food and beverage and home goods companies.

About Markacy

Markacy is a digital strategy firm helping DTC brands launch, grow and scale. By partnering with brands to develop and execute cross-channel digital strategies, Markacy enables brands to meet marketing benchmarks, drive sustained revenue growth, and undergo digital transformation. Specializing in finance, media, strategic planning, and marketing operations, the company is headquartered in New York City with offices in Boston and Los Angeles.

More information can be found at www.markacy.com