TCP Software collaborates with PowerSchool to bring workforce management solutions to K-12 customers.

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TCP Software, a leading provider of workforce management and time and labor solutions, announces a new collaboration with PowerSchool, the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America, to bring its TimeClock Plus software solution to K-12 administrators, allowing them to automate time tracking and absence management.

TimeClock Plus eliminates manual time and labor processes and enhances efficiency, reduces costs and improves compliance—all while delivering a high-quality user experience to teachers, staff and administrators alike. This collaboration will provide PowerSchool customers an efficient solution to assist with accurate tracking for annualized employee hour variances, supplemental hours and leave, as well as improved processes for substitute management. Self-service and mobile capabilities make these solutions easy for staff to use and help administrators operate more strategically. The result is greater regulatory compliance, lower costs and streamlined payroll and HR processes. Additionally, TCP’s cloud-based solutions are cost effective, supporting any K-12 district no matter their size or budgetary restrictions.

“Technology has become deeply embedded in K-12 education as a wide-range of tools are increasingly used in the classroom. That same approach needs to be applied to schools’ back-office operations,” said Eric Thurston, CEO, TCP Software. “We’re honored to provide time and attendance and leave management solutions as part of the broader PowerSchool partner ecosystem and look forward to bringing extended value to their customers.”

With the speed of technological advancements today, there has never been a better time to form a collaboration among the market leaders within the industry. From the front office to the classroom to the home, PowerSchool helps schools and districts efficiently manage instruction, learning, grading, attendance, assessment, analytics, state reporting, special education, student registration, talent, finance and HR. And now, with this new collaboration with TCP, integrated time tracking and data collection solutions can be added to that list.

PowerSchool’s Partner Program is an exclusive collection of Independent Software Vendors (ISV) partners who are critical to our customers and the company’s mission to power the education ecosystem with unified technology that helps educators and students realize their potential, in their way. PowerSchool is the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America. PowerSchool connects students, teachers, administrators, and parents, with the shared goal of improving student outcomes. From the office to the classroom to the home, it helps schools and districts efficiently manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resources, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, assessments and analytics in one unified platform.

“A comprehensive solution for tracking, managing, and reporting employee time will save PowerSchool customers valuable administrative time,” says Alan Taylor, SVP of Corporate Development, PowerSchool. “The attendance data provided by TimeClock Plus is complementary to PowerSchool’s solutions and further improves our joint impact on district operations.”

For more information on PowerSchool’s Partner Program, visit powerschool.com/company/partners/ or email PartnerProgram@PowerSchool.com.

About TCP Software

For more than 30 years, TCP Software has helped organizations engage their people by providing flexible, mobile timekeeping, scheduling and workforce management solutions. Trusted by tens of thousands of customers and millions of users, TCP delivers best-in-class technology and personalized support to organizations of all sizes in the public and private sectors to meet their complex time tracking, employee scheduling, leave management and other workforce needs.

For more, visit www.tcpsoftware.com