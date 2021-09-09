Richardson RFPD Announces Global Distribution Franchise Agreement with Red Pitaya

GENEVA, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Richardson RFPD, an Arrow Electronics company, today announced it has entered into a global franchise distribution agreement with Red Pitaya, a manufacturer of multifunction, open-source software-defined lab instruments.

Under the agreement, Richardson RFPD is a global distributor for Red Pitaya’s lineup of versatile, reconfigurable instruments that can replace other, more expensive lab instruments. Red Pitaya’s all-in-one boards can replace oscilloscope and signal generators, LCR meters, spectrum analyzers, logic analyzers, bode analyzers and vector network analyzers.

The all-in-one boards are offered in kits that target the automotive, aerospace, telecommunications and medical industries, academia and research, as well as radio amateurs, and include accessories like oscilloscope probes, SD cards, ethernet cables and power supply cords.

“Red Pitaya’s flagship STEMlab and other all-in-one boards are versatile additions to Richardson RFPD’s lineup of tools for design engineers,” said Rafael R. Salmi, Ph.D., Richardson RFPD’s president. “These products support a wide range of use cases, from instrumentation to communication, software-defined radio, and many data acquisition applications.”

“Development teams often need expensive and hard-to-access tools, the use of which is limited by expensive software licenses and the 'black-box' principle that prevents the user from modifying and repairing software,” said Mateja Lampe Rupnik, Red Pitaya’s CEO. “We are excited that—together with Richardson RFPD—we will help solve these problems. Red Pitaya’s boards are affordable and offer exceptional performance, and because the boards are open-source, there is no license fee, and the user can customize it to their needs.”

Additional information is available at the Red Pitaya storefront webpage.

About Richardson RFPD

Richardson RFPD, an Arrow Electronics company, is a global leader in the RF, wireless, IoT and power technologies markets. It brings relationships with many of the industry’s top radio frequency and power component suppliers. Whether it’s designing components or engineering complete solutions, Richardson RFPD’s worldwide design centers and technical sales team provide comprehensive support for customers’ go-to-market strategy, from prototype to production.

More information is available online at www.richardsonrfpd.com.

About Red Pitaya

Red Pitaya is leading a revolution in the electronics industry, pioneering the move from closed, fixed-functionality instruments to multifunction, open-source software-defined instruments that are able to satisfy a broad spectrum of customers in different market segments. In 2013, the idea of Red Pitaya was born out of a simple need for a versatile reconfigurable instrument that could replace other expensive lab instruments. The group of engineers who developed Red Pitaya had a few main ideas they were chasing: an open-source instrument, a hand-held device, a variety of free applications with the ability to develop more, and an affordable price with non-negotiable performance. Red Pitaya's wide product portfolio can satisfy the needs of engineers in many different segments such as automotive, telecommunications, aerospace and medical.