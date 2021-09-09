Etiometry and Terumo Cardiovascular Announce Partnership to Deliver Enhanced Monitoring Insights for Adult Cardiac Surgery Patients

BOSTON & ANN ARBOR, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Etiometry, a leader in clinical decision-support software for critical care, today jointly announced a new collaboration with Terumo Cardiovascular, a global leader in cardiovascular surgery technologies and a subsidiary of Japan-based Terumo Corporation (TSE: 4543). The partnership will bring advanced clinical decision support to adult cardiac surgery patients during surgery and their post-surgery recovery. Etiometry’s platform helps clinicians better manage patient data and provides actionable information in intensive care settings. Pairing this solution with Terumo’s cardiac surgical devices will bring deeper understanding and enhanced perioperative management of a patient’s condition.

With roots in the cardiac intensive care environment, Etiometry brings deep experience in managing data crucial for decision-making at the bedside. Powered by model-based, personalized risk analytics and FDA-cleared indices, Etiometry’s platform collects data that indicates the likelihood a patient will experience an adverse medical event. The platform can automate and deploy Enhanced Recovery After Surgery (ERAS) protocols for the management of cardiac surgery patients throughout their hospital stay. The increased patient surveillance available with the platform brings improved detection and management of potential complications associated with cardiac surgery.

“Healthcare systems are looking for solutions to improve care coordination and decision-making while reducing the overall cost of care. Our collaboration with Etiometry addresses these challenges by developing a digital solution that combines clinical workflow with clinical decision support for the acute care hospital setting,” said Robert DeRyke, President and CEO of Terumo Cardiovascular. “The Etiometry data and analytics platform provides clinicians with insights that can help improve overall quality of care for cardiac surgery patients.”

Terumo Cardiovascular manufactures a wide range of products for cardiac and vascular procedures, offering a full line of perfusion products, endoscopic vessel harvesting products, and surgical stabilization products. The company’s products support cardiac surgery teams performing lifesaving procedures globally.

“Expanding our technologies and partnering with Terumo allows for our clinical decision-support tools to be utilized across the spectrum of a patient’s hospital stay,” said Shane Cooke, CEO of Etiometry. “Having a more holistic view of critical data as a patient moves from the operating room to the ICU is imperative to improving outcomes for these complex clinical circumstances. The collaboration of our organizations will bring this opportunity to many more patients for improved and more informed bedside decisions.”

About Etiometry

Founded in 2010, Etiometry is the leader in clinical decision-support software designed to help clinicians in the intensive care setting make data-based decisions regarding their patients’ care and treatment. The company’s technologies provide valuable clinical insight and analysis to support early recognition of subtle changes in patients’ conditions to avoid complications and speed recovery. With roots in the pediatric ICU space, Etiometry’s software is used in nearly 30 of the top U.S. children’s hospitals and a growing number of top adult hospitals. Etiometry is committed to improving patient outcomes, increasing clinical efficiency, and lowering the cost of care through the more effective use of all available data. To learn more, visit www.etiometry.com.

About Terumo Cardiovascular

Terumo Cardiovascular manufactures and markets medical devices for cardiac and vascular surgery with an emphasis on cardiopulmonary bypass and intra-operative monitoring. The company is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, with manufacturing operations in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. It is one of several subsidiaries of Terumo Corporation of Japan that is focused exclusively on cardiovascular surgery specialties. For more information, visit www.terumocv.com.

About Terumo Corporation:

Terumo (TSE: 4543) is a global leader in medical technology and has been committed to “Contributing to Society through Healthcare” for 100 years. Based in Tokyo and operating globally, Terumo employs more than 25,000 associates worldwide to provide innovative medical solutions in more than 160 countries and regions. The company started as a Japanese thermometer manufacturer, and has been supporting healthcare ever since. Now, its extensive business portfolio ranges from vascular intervention and cardio-surgical solutions, blood transfusion, and cell therapy technology, to medical products essential for daily clinical practice such as transfusion systems, diabetes care, and peritoneal dialysis treatments. Terumo will further strive to be of value to patients, medical professionals, and society at large.