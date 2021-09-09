Summit Growth Partners Gains Momentum With Addition of WealthPlan Advantage

PARSIPPANY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Summit Financial Holdings (“Summit”), a financial services firm and premier destination for independent and breakaway advisors, welcomes WealthPlan Advantage, a 20-year old firm providing investment advisory services focused on holistic wealth management solutions, as the newest member of Summit Growth Partners, a growing network of affiliated, independent advisors.

Located in Morristown, New Jersey, WealthPlan Advantage has received a non-controlling, minority stake investment from Summit Growth Partners. The firm specializes in holistic planning and wealth management service to individuals, families, company executives and business owners. According to Greg Nardolillo, the firm’s founder, “WealthPlan Advantage sought a partner that would help enhance their offering without sacrificing their independence.” As an affiliated member of Summit Growth Partners, WealthPlan Advantage will also adopt SummitVantageTM, an all-inclusive platform of fully integrated industry-leading services, thought leaders, and innovative technology that makes delivering elevated advice nearly frictionless.

“Our partnership with Summit lets us tap into a trove of in-house expertise, technology and support that is truly rare to find in one place from a growth partner,” Nardolillo said. “The team at Summit is giving us the tools to grow into our strengths and meet the complex financial needs of the households and businesses we serve.”

Nardolillo cites the recent success of Summit Growth Partners in attracting new firms, such as Vardhan Wealth Management and Kandor Global, as well as the existing robust Summit Financial community of advisors.

“We’re proud to have cultivated a real community of advisors eager to collaborate and share their wins,” said Stan Gregor, CEO of Summit. “Greg and his team are an invaluable addition to Summit Growth Partners, and we can’t wait to help them thrive and evolve in the years to come.”

About Summit Financial Holdings

Summit Financial Holdings, LLC’s affiliated firms include, but are not limited to, Summit Financial, LLC, Summit Risk Management, LLC, Summit Advisory Services, LLC, Summit Services IT, LLC, and Summit Growth Partners, LLC. As an independent financial services firm for almost 40 years through its predecessor, Summit and its affiliates are proud to continue their legacy of guiding clients toward financial success by aligning extensive experience with a forward-thinking philosophy, adapting to industry changes for the sake of best serving our clients now and well into the future. Summit Financial, LLC, is an SEC registered investment advisor established November 2018, and is the successor firm to Summit Equities, Inc. (registered with the SEC in 1991) and Summit Financial Resources, Inc. (registered with the SEC in 1983) for all of their investment advisory and financial planning business. With customized, holistic and hands-on advice, we turn life’s aspirations into success stories. Our financial advice focuses on individual needs and values, not industry norms. To learn more about our firms, please visit our website at www.SummitFinancial.com.

