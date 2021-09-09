Aditxt, Inc. and SphereDX Launch AditxtScore for COVID-19 in Kentucky, Ohio and Indiana to Address Individual Immune Status Uncertainty and Help Evaluate Cadence for Booster Shots

RICHMOND, Va. & LEXINGTON, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aditxt, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADTX), a biotech innovation company with a mission to improve the health of the immune system, today announced a partnership with SphereDX, an advanced clinical diagnostic lab focusing on next-generation genomic and metabolomic clinical testing, to offer its AditxtScore™ for COVID-19. The AditxtScore for COVID-19 is a more comprehensive immune response monitoring tool that tracks multiple combinations of antibody and neutralizing antibody responses against several different antigens. This makes it possible to assess the strength of an individual’s immune response to COVID-19.

Under the agreement, SphereDX will make the AditxtScore for COVID-19 available throughout its laboratory locations serving Kentucky, Ohio and Indiana. The initiative is part of Aditxt’s ongoing effort to expand its immune monitoring network nationwide.

“There is so much uncertainty out there right now with Kentucky hospitals experiencing critical staffing shortages, kids starting to go back to school, and businesses re-opening during a dramatic surge in COVID-19 cases. By making the AditxtScore for COVID-19 available to our providers and patients, we are able to offer the most detailed, accurate view of individual immune response, giving people the facts they need to make informed decisions about booster vaccinations, return-to-work protocols, mask use and other preventive measures,” said Bobby Sturgeon, SphereDX CEO. “The value of this high-fidelity type of antibody testing became immediately clear when we conducted a pilot program in a local assisted living facility, which showed us that roughly one-third of fully vaccinated residents had suboptimal immune responses and required booster shots.”

SphereDX conducted a pilot program deploying the AditxtScore for COVID-19 in a group of area assisted living facilities. Testing a total of 99 fully vaccinated residents ages 63 to 99, the results showed that 33.3% of the residents tested had a suboptimal immune response. Of that group, 8.1% showed no discernable immune response to COVID-19. The CDC has recommended that people with moderately to severely compromised immune systems receive an additional dose of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine.

“If we really want to get ‘back to normal’ with confidence, we are going to need personalized immune testing that delivers detailed information on the strength and durability of each individual’s immune response,” said Amro Albanna, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Aditxt. “We are thrilled to be working with SphereDX to bring that level of certainty and confidence to the people of Kentucky, Ohio and Indiana.”

AditxtScore for COVID-19, which was first introduced in August 2020, differentiates itself from traditional antibody tests by delivering a detailed view of an individual’s immune response to multiple antigens associated with COVID-19. This multiplex approach to capturing the full spectrum of biomarkers associated with COVID-19 delivers a highly detailed snapshot of an individual’s immune response in a single test cycle. It also includes the ability to measure neutralizing antibodies, the subset of virus-specific antibodies that block infection by interfering with cell entry of virus particles.

The level of precision in AditxtScore for COVID-19, along with its ability to measure the neutralizing activity of IgG, IgM and IgA isotopes, can provide clinicians with the data they need to understand the strength and quality of each individual’s immune response to COVID-19. This information can be used to guide further intervention for those who have not developed a strong immune response and to reassure those who have developed a strong response that no further action is required.

This information is particularly important for the millions of immunocompromised patients who may not develop an adequate immune response to vaccination or exposure for multiple reasons, including: immunosuppressive disease, immunosuppressant medications, anti-cancer medications affecting immune function, or the presence of long-term chronic disease that has exhausted the body’s natural immune response capacity.

AditxtScore for COVID-19 is offered through authorized channel partners. To find an AditxtScore Channel Partner near you, please visit www.aditxtscore.com. AditxtScore for COVID-19 is available for use as a CLIA-validated laboratory developed test (LDT). This test is not for self-diagnosis and is not cleared or approved by the FDA.

About Aditxt:

Aditxt is developing technologies specifically focused on improving the health of the immune system through immune monitoring and reprogramming. Aditxt’s immune monitoring technology is designed to provide a personalized comprehensive profile of the immune system. Aditxt’s immune reprogramming technology is currently at the pre-clinical stage and is designed to retrain the immune system to induce tolerance with an objective of addressing rejection of transplanted organs, autoimmune diseases, and allergies. For more information, please visit: www.aditxt.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company’s intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things, the Company’s ongoing and planned product and business development; the Company’s intellectual property position; the Company’s ability to develop commercial functions; expectations regarding product launch and revenue; the Company’s results of operations, cash needs, spending, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth and strategies; the industry in which the Company operates; and the trends that may affect the industry or the Company. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, as well as those risks more fully discussed in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in the Company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All such statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.